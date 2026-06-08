PRNewswire New Delhi [India], June 8: It disrupts routines, alters plans, and tests families in ways they never imagined. It brings uncertainty, fear and difficult questions about the future. Yet for a growing number of cancer survivors, it is also becoming the beginning of a new chapter that is defined not by disease, but by resilience, hope and a renewed appreciation for life. - Cancer changes lives long before it changes medical reports. A 68-year-old Bengaluru resident never imagined that what seemed like fatigue and occasional digestive discomfort would lead to a diagnosis of advanced stomach cancer. When investigations revealed a large tumour in his stomach that had already spread to his liver, the prognosis was daunting. Alongside the cancer, obesity and other medical conditions made treatment even more complex. For him and his family, the diagnosis was overwhelming. The future suddenly felt uncertain. A multidisciplinary team led by Dr Poonam Maurya, Senior Consultant Medical Oncologist, Apollo Hospitals, Jayanagar, Bengaluru, developed a personalised treatment strategy designed not only to fight the disease but also to safely navigate the risks posed by his condition. Step by step, treatment progressed. What followed was a journey of courage, perseverance and trust. Today, more than two and a half years later, he remains cancer-free.

His story is a reminder that survivorship is not merely about completing treatment. It is about reclaiming life, rediscovering confidence, and finding joy in ordinary moments that once seemed uncertain. For some families, survivorship begins even before cancer develops. Raigad-based Shweta Harpude knows how the shadow cancer can cast across generations. Her mother succumbed to cervical cancer, while her sister was diagnosed with breast cancer. Having witnessed the disease touch multiple members of her family, she sought answers that could help protect the next generation. During her treatment for a BRCA1 gene mutation at Apollo Hospitals Navi Mumbai, doctors recognised the significance of her family history and advised genetic testing for her daughter, who was in her early thirties. The results revealed that she too carried the BRCA mutation.

What could have become another tragic chapter instead became an opportunity for prevention. Armed with knowledge, Shweta's daughter now undergoes regular screening and monitoring, significantly improving the chances of detecting disease at its earliest and most treatable stage. "These cases reinforce that cancer is not always sporadic. In many families, it runs in the genes. Early identification through genetic counselling and screening can save lives by enabling prevention and timely treatment," says Dr Jyoti Bajpai, Lead, Medical Oncology, Apollo Hospitals Navi Mumbai. Stories like these are becoming increasingly important as cancer continues to emerge as one of India's most significant public health challenges. More than 15 lakh new cancer cases were reported in 2024, according to ICMR-NCRP estimates, and the numbers continue to rise.

Yet alongside this challenge, there is reason for optimism. Advances in precision medicine, genomics, immunotherapy, robotics and radiation technology are transforming outcomes across cancer care. More patients are living longer, recovering faster and returning to meaningful lives after treatment. Seventy-two-year-old Hira Nand Khurana from Delhi represents this new era of survivorship. A patient living with diabetes and history of cardiac bypass surgery, he was diagnosed with an aggressive bladder cancer. The diagnosis was particularly concerning because of his age, underlying health conditions and the complexity of the tumour. Using the advanced da Vinci Xi robotic surgical system, a team led by Dr Harshit Garg, Senior Consultant Uro-Oncologist and Robotic Surgeon at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, performed a complex radical cystectomy through minimally invasive surgery. The recovery surprised even his family. He was able to climb stairs by the third day after surgery and was discharged on the fourth day.

For many cancer patients, these milestones may appear small. Yet they represent something profound - the return of independence, confidence and normalcy. "For decades, cancer treatment relied on a limited set of tools that often-affected healthy cells alongside cancerous ones. Today, we are entering an era of precision where treatment is increasingly personalised, targeted and less disruptive to patients' lives," says Dr Harshit Garg. The future of cancer care is no longer measured only by survival rates. It is increasingly measured by how well patients live after treatment, how quickly they recover, how fully they return to their families, and how confidently they embrace life again.

The stories of these survivors remind us that while cancer may alter the course of life, it does not have to define it. Behind every diagnosis is a person, a family and a future worth fighting for. For every survivor, the journey is different. Yet they share a common truth: cancer may have been part of their story, but it did not become the ending. About Apollo Hospitals Apollo revolutionised healthcare when Dr. Prathap Reddy opened the first hospital in Chennai in 1983. Today, Apollo is the world's largest integrated healthcare platform with over 10,400 beds across 76 hospitals, 6,600+ pharmacies, 264 clinics, 2,182 diagnostic centres, and 800+ telemedicine centres. It is one of the world's leading cardiac centers, having performed over 3,00,000 angioplasties and 2,00,000 surgeries. Apollo continues to invest in research and innovation to bring the most cutting-edge technologies, equipment, and treatment protocols to ensure patients have access to the best care in the world. Apollo's 1,20,000 family members are dedicated to delivering exceptional care and leaving the world better than we found it.

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