A new twist on Work from Home (W.F.H)

New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI/Mediawire): W.F.H.? The new normal. Yes, but easier said than done. After the initial joy of wearing shorts under the blazer wears off, most of us who have experienced the Work From Home (W.F.H.) culture know that it comes with its downsides as well.

Now, BramhaCorp Ltd. brings you a simple yet, revolutionary solution -- an office that is walking distance from home. Come, enjoy the best of both worlds.

W.F.H. works for a short while. After all, there is also School from Home, spouse who also works from home and parents who do too. Plus, there being no canteen means hot coffee isn't a phone call away and neither is that file you can't seem to locate. Neither is the colleague to joke with - instead you have to handle a warrior spouseorchild who also need their space.

Well, that is recipe for a trend of owning an office, outside your home, but within walking distance from your home. The post-Covidworld is seeing a surge in buyers looking for such homes which are walking distance from their offices. BramhaCorp Ltd. understands your concerns.

BramhaCorp Business Park (Grade ACommercial Tower) and THE COLLECTION (AStylish Branded Home) is a present to you, the post-Covid couples. With both projects on the same premises, walking to and frofrom work is a dream come true.

"Before the pandemic, we were looking for a home in and around New Kalyani Nagar. We had already shortlisted THE COLLECTION. During the lockdown, I realised that while W.F.H. was initially okay, it started affecting my personal life." Travelling to his office, 7 km from home, was difficult. Calling his staff home wasn't the right solution either. That's when Mr. Gupte booked an office at BramhaCorp Business Park. "It's a trend that is sure to work for many entrepreneurs like myself," said Mahesh Gupte, an I.T. professional who has booked units in the BramhaCorp Business Park and THE COLLECTION.

"While designing these projects we had a certain vision in mind. We had thought of homes and offices that are walking distance from each other. Lifestyle of people who would buy such properties and how it would be ideal for our customers. We had envisioned a healthy work-life balance that saves on time and effort for our clients," said Dinesh Agrawal, Co-Chairman of BramhaCorp Ltd.

a. You can attend to clients and customers in a real office environment. That translates to increased work performance and higher efficiency.

b. You enjoy an office space (along with its space and amenities), without compromising on your home and family spaces.

c. You save on your commute time, reaching office within minutes. Wasn't that what you wanted pre-Covid too?

d. You can now spend more quality time with family for a healthy, balanced life.

e. Save fuel. Save the environment.

A leading area in the city, New Kalyani Nagar is fast emerging as Pune's most sought-after location. With its options of upscale living, a choice of gated communities and high-end apartments, it's the best address on your visiting card.

The area is an advantageous address with its outstanding educational institutes and prospering I.T. Zones, global lifestyle and enticing nightlife.

A perfect blend of convenience and lifestyle for your home. This blend of business opportunities, conveniences, malls and housing developments makes New Kalyani Nagar an ideal home-office landmark.

Situated on the eastern corridor of Pune, between Koregaon Park and Viman Nagar, makes New Kalyani Nagar a strategic location as an emerging real estate destination. Its proximity to Kharadi and Hadapsar makes it a perfect destination for business.

Easy access to the Pune International Airport and Phoenix Market City mall makes it a profitable investment.

This desired location by home-owners aswellas businesses is now the city's hotspot.

Your home at this landmark creation comes with a configuration of two and three-bed ultra-luxe residences. The project is passionately crafted and designed to match the unparalleled lifestyle of the connoisseurs of life.

These classy, designer-styled homes come with world-class fixtures to satisfy every need, every day. Of course, the exterior amenities are just as great - a world-class swimming pool, gym, amphitheatre, gardens and play areas for kids.

Come, let's redefine living.

The office tower stands tall amidst all the conveniences every entrepreneur desires. This ultra-modern complex is much more than just well-designed concrete. It is a whole new experience. It breathes an environment that relaxes and exudes a peaceful energy meant to facilitate a harmonious working environment.

Immerse your enterprise in highly functional design, contemporary architecture and state-of-the-art amenities perfect for booming success. Plus, every comfort that is always at hand - from high-speed elevators, CCTV surveillance to abundant parking space.

It's perfect for a hassle-free professional life -- so that you can focus on your sole objective - to reach the epitome of your trade.

2BHK Ultra-Luxe home starting Rs 77Lakh

+

Boutique office space starting Rs 63 Lakh

=

Rs. 1.40 cronwards (all inclusive)

For more information contact at +91 7672 000 666 or visit www.bramhacorp.in

