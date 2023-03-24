A-One Steel Group: Driving the Indian Steel Industry towards a Sustainable Future

New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI/SRV): Established in 2009, A-One Steel Group has paved its way to being the leading steel producer in South India. With a vision of 'Rashtra Nirman Mein Samarpit', the group always looks for opportunities to contribute to the development of the nation. By offering world-class products, the company gets one step closer to achieving its vision.

At A-One Steel Group, our manufacturing plants drive operational excellence using state-of-the-art technology and infrastructure and maintain a consistent focus on sustainability.

A-One Steel owes the biggest share of its success to its dynamic co-founders, the steel brothers Jullian and Sandeep Jalan. They embarked on a journey to revolutionalize the heavy metal industry and in that journey, they created A-One Steel. Hailing from a small town in Haryana, India, the brothers possess exceptional vision and business acumen, having previously excelled in the manufacturing of rice.

While the brothers did not have a background in steel, they saw an opportunity and applied their extensive business skills to create A-One Steel Group. "Steel is everywhere; it lasts for eternity," Jullian says; "To build a modern world, you need steel," Sandeep adds.

Our Co-founders started a granite business in mid-2004 and, inspired by the accelerated number of infrastructure projects underway in Bengaluru and across South India at the time, the Jalan brothers shaped A-One specifically for that market.

"The booming IT sector was another indicator that we would see continuous demand for steel manufacturing. "And it's been proven," Jullian says.

The first MSME unit was established and started in the year 2009 in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

The total revenue generated in A-One Steel Group's first financial year (2008-09) was around INR1 billion (USD 1.25 million). This has grown exponentially since then to around INR 34 billion (USD 427.4 million) currently.

"Steel manufacturing is a complex, technology-based industry and we believe that strong forward and backward integration is a necessity," Sandeep explains. "Over the past 14 years, there has been continuous expansion and a wide range of products developed, like MS Steel Billet, Structural Steel, TMT Bar, MS Pipes, HR Coil, CR Coil, GI and GP Pipe, Sponge Iron, and Power Generation."

"We've crossed the ocean and currently have dealings in more than 15 countries."

Internally, the A-One management team has worked hard to refine the quality of people recruited and retained by the company.

"We've only been able to achieve so much because of our people. "Whether they're on the production team or they're ground-level workers, they have an immense amount of faith, dedication, and a strong sense of belonging."

"One of our greatest achievements has been the absolute customer satisfaction we've garnered over the years. One of our strengths is our suppliers, including logistic chains," Jullian says.

It's a similar story for A-One's suppliers. "Raw material suppliers and logistics chains linked to us have never had an unsatisfactory experience when dealing with A-One," Sandeep says. "They've played a pivotal role in our success, for which we're extremely grateful."

The Co-founders of A-One Steel also share a vision and responsibility for the planet. "Our vision is to make steel, but in an environment-friendly atmosphere. For that, steps have been taken to reduce our carbon footprint and to use clean, green energy," Sandeep says.

"We have planned more than 200 megawatts of green energy in a joint venture with a green energy manufacturer, and we are one of India's largest steel manufacturing groups, using a quantum of 200 megawatts of green energy."

The brothers have always believed in (https://aonesteelgroup.com/our-approach/) eco-friendly technologies and have developed various research and experiments in 'Hot-Charging' technology.

"By using this technology, the intermediate source of heat during the manufacturing process of steel is not required, and the result is a reduction in fuel burning, which is environmentally friendly and helps to reduce overhead, which is economically beneficial as well," Sandeep explains.

With the double barrels of technological innovation and stakeholder satisfaction behind it, A-One is determined to increase sales exponentially within the next 12 months. "We recently started a new greenfield project, which will expand our production capacity from 1.05 million to 1.65 million tonnes," Jullian says.

With the company tagline, Rashtra Nirman me Samarpit (Dedicated to Nation Building), Jullian and Sandeep are committed to contributing towards the development of their country.

"Our vision and mission are to be part of the Nation's Growth."

For more information about the company, please visit our website at (https://aonesteelgroup.com/)

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)