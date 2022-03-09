A pan India health initiative by Joshi Pharmaceutical Industries on the occasion of International Women's Day

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI/India PR Distribution): On March 8 which is celebrated as the International Women's Day across the World to celebrate the progress made towards achieving gender equality and women's empowerment but also to critically reflect on those accomplishments and strive for a greater momentum towards gender equality worldwide.
On this beautiful occasion, (https://joshipharmaindustries.com) Joshi Pharmaceutical Industries organized a Pan India Free Health check-up campaign where Senior doctors from the fields of Gynaecology, Dermatology, Trichology, General Medicine, Dentistry, Orthopaedic and Ayurveda provided consultations and treatments to women especially from the lower income group who cannot afford or neglect such important check-ups and treatments for their overall health and well being. These camps where organized with the help of the local hospitals in these cities.
Joshi Pharmaceutical Industries is a company under the major conglomerate, (https://www.abhigroup.co.in) Abhi Group of Companies. They have a Pan India and Global Network with 1 Head Office, 1 Global Office, 4 Regional Offices and 28+ Branch Offices to serve the diverse needs of the consumers in the most efficient way.
Their mission is to create the Safest and Highest Quality Healthcare Products at affordable costs which are most accessible for the world. The company delivers products through its two business segments, namely OTC Healthcare and Drugs & Pharmaceuticals.
The company, through its OTC Healthcare and Skin care segment, offers various products such as sunscreens, moisturizers, lip balms, etc, and others for skincare.
The company, through its Drugs and Pharmaceuticals segment, serves the fields of Cardiology, Gastroenterology, Ophthalmology, Nephrology, Urology, Dermatology, Gynaecology, Respiratory, Oncology, and Nutrition.
Joshi Pharmaceutical Industries is soon coming up with its high quality skin care products range through its international brand (https://www.instagram.com/bellavida.in/?hl=en) "BellaVida" which means a "Beautiful and Happy Life" in Spanish.
BellaVida was introduced by Abhishek Joshi, Founder of Joshi Pharmaceuticals, as a brand which offers comprehensive solutions for skincare.
BellaVida aims to create a world where people of all genders and sectors avail of high-quality skincare products to maintain healthy and beautiful skin and lead beautiful lives. Joshi quoted "Our lives are beautiful and happy when we are with our family". He observed that different products are used by different people of the family. Every person of different age in the family has to use different types of products to address their skin care needs. Hence, BellaVida has created a universal range of high-quality, safe, and affordable products for family members of all age groups.
This story is provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/India PR Distribution)
