A story of an army man to a spiritual leader "Shivatman Guru Rudransh Ji"

New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Shivatman Guru Rudransh Ji is a revered spiritual guru, life coach and profound mystic of our times. He is also the founder of Rudransh Foundation. He is fondly referred to as Guruji by his disciples and followers.

He belongs to the family of army and farmers background and he himself is a former Army man, Guruji believes in the core of spiritualism and is determined to dispel the falsehood propagated in the name of spiritualism through pomp, empty show and pageantry.

He is a staunch believer of the fact that there's no place for any miracle in the world of spiritualism, and that being spiritual is all about knowing your inner self.

* His spiritual journey began after the terror attack in Jammu

* Founder of Rudransh foundation

* Established the Ashram in Jharkhand for old, orphanages and disabled people

* Saadhna Kendra in Balkot, Uttrakhand

He was born on July 15, 1982, as Ashok Rana in a family of freedom fighters based in Chang village of Haryana's Bhiwani district. His inclination towards the world of spiritualism was evident even as a child. Not an avid bookworm, Ashok, the child, was always more into religious activities.

Indian mythology, ancient folklores and other holy books, narrated to him by his parents left a lasting impact on his mind and the learning has with him since then. It was in 1999 that Guruji applied to the Indian Army, wherein he was recruited in The Brigade of The Guards, which is a mechanized infantry regiment where troops from all parts of India serve together. But even during the training phase, he never gave up on following religious rituals and worshipping.

His real journey towards spiritualism began after the terror attack at Jammu railway station on August 7, 2001, which claimed 10 lives. Though Guruji escaped the attack narrowly, the incident left a lasting impact. What followed was a journey full of ups and downs across ghats of Haridwar, jungles of Rishikesh and his hometown, only to culminate at Rudransh Foundation, which works towards welfare of women and children and the betterment of society on the whole.

After years of perseverance and aloofness from worldly affairs, he finally attained the wisdom that brought him at peace and ease from within. His varied experiences and turn of events in life made him the life coach and spiritual guru that he is today.

Guruji's vision and understanding of modern social paradigm and lifestyle, complemented with his youthfulness, makes one related even more to his preaching and words of wisdom. He explores the deepest dimensions of life as he speaks or puts forth his opinions about different aspects and happenings. For him, being a spiritual guru and a life coach is about giving people an insight into the significance of almighty, soul, meeting your inner self, life and death.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)