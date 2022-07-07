A unique rally was organized by Eternal Builders to celebrate the birthday of Hyderabad's Ex-Mayor Dr Bonthu Rammohan

You would like to read
- Life Insurance Council comes back with Sabse Pehle Life Insurance
- Nepal's Lightest Child to have undergone liver transplantation celebrates his third birthday
- ABGUS aims at empowering the women of Rural India
- Green man Viral Desai adopts government school in Pal to develop it as the model green school of Surat
- Telangana Tops the Country in terms of Per Capita Net State Domestic Product at Current Prices
Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 7 (ANI/PNN): Over 4,000 people attended a one-of-a-kind rally to commemorate the 49th birthday of Dr Bonthu Rammohan, the first mayor of Hyderabad after the formation of Telangana state. (https://eternalgroup.in) Eternal Builders, Hyderabad's leading real estate firm, organised the rally.
On this occasion, volunteers from Eternal Builders fed over 2,000 footpath dwellers and labourers in Hyderabad sumptuous meals to commemorate Bonthu Rammohan's birthday.
Rammohan, a member of the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) party, was the first mayor of Hyderabad following the formation of the separate Telangana state. He became Mayor in February 2016 to February 2021.
"I am privileged and honoured by the love shown by the people of Hyderabad on my birthday," Rammohan said. I owe a lot to the Eternal Builders for organising such a wonderful event. "I am especially pleased because over 2,000 poor people were fed sumptuous meals."
Rammohan was among the important TRS party leaders who actively participated in the Telangana statehood agitation at the start of his political career, shortly after the formation of the TRS party in 2002. He was an active member of the TRS party, overseeing arrangements with other TRS leaders during the Telangana movement.
Over 4,000 people from various walks of life attend Bonthu Rammohan's birthday rally. The rally began at the Sainikpuri Jyothi Rao pule statue via ECIL, Mallapur, Habsiguda, Uppal to Yadagiri Gutta, Hyderabad.
"Bonthu Rammohan is not just a politician, but a social reformer, environmentalist, and human rights activist," said Hari Kishan Boorugu, founder of Eternal Builders in Hyderabad. He has done extensive community service in and around Hyderabad; We are honoured to commemorate his 49th birthday with a one-of-a-kind rally in Hyderabad and to feed over 2,000 poor people."
(https://eternalgroup.in) Eternal Group (Eternal Builders) is a leading real estate developer in residential and commercial buildings in Hyderabad. It was founded by (https://eternalgroup.in) Hari Kishan Boorugu in 2000 to provide customer satisfaction and quality work. The group has completed a slew of residential and commercial projects in Hyderabad and some of the residential and commercial projects in the upmarket areas in Hyderabad.
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor