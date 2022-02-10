A & W Capital acts as the exclusive financial advisor to CVC Capital Partners on their winning USD 750 mn bid for the Ahmedabad IPL Franchise

New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): After CVC's formal unveiling of the Gujarat Titans yesterday - the new name of the private equity-backed IPL Franchise - (https://awcapitalltd.com) A & W Capital is also pleased to announce their role as the exclusive financial advisor to CVC on their winning bid for the IPL franchise.

The global private equity firm's successful procurement of the franchise rights marks a significant moment for the IPL and will be the largest ever institutional investment in cricket globally. A & W Capital, a UK based unique cross-border investment advisory firm focused on the sports, gaming and digital media sectors were pleased to act as the sole lead advisor on this marquee transaction.

CVC, the world's largest sports-focused private equity firm, has been working closely with A & W Capital over the last few years to develop and execute their wider global cricket strategy, of which IPL is an integral part. A & W's sector expertise and strong relationships across the global cricket landscape and wider sports ecosystem were vital in delivering this successful outcome.

Commenting on A & W Capital's role in the project, CVC's Global Head of Sports, Media & Entertainment, Nick Clarry, said, "Matthew and the A & W Capital team were pivotal to us winning the IPL franchise in Gujarat, providing both strategic sports advice and tactical insights in the auction, working alongside the CVC team every step of the way."

Matthew Wheeler, CEO, A & W Capital said, "We are honoured to have been a part of CVC's team on this iconic transaction. CVC is a blue-chip global sports investor with a strong presence in India making it a great partner for the IPL. It is a pleasure and a privilege to work with them. In my view, in 10 years' time CVC's acquisition of an IPL franchise will be seen to have been the catalyst for a wave of global investments into the wider Indian sports ecosystem."

Paroksh Gupta, MD, A & W Capital said, "This marks a huge vote of confidence from the international investor community for IPL and the broader emerging opportunity in Indian sports. I am excited that A & W is ideally placed to play an integral role in fostering future investments and deal activity in sports as well as adjacent areas such as gaming and digital media. "

A & W Capital's experience across the sports and media landscape, unique relationships amongst a network of global strategics, and wide geographical coverage through their offices in London and Mumbai has made them favorably placed to advise investors and rights holders who are looking for opportunities within cricket, or the wider sports network. Their team, a diverse group of veteran sports marketers, ex-professional sportsmen and execution driven bankers has advised a number of organizations on their commercial strategy - ranging from early-stage startups to established sports rights holders and investors.

A & W Capital was founded in 2016 by Matthew Wheeler - a sports investment specialist with over three decades of experience in business management, M & A, investments and shareholder value creation. A & W Capital is a unique cross-border investment advisory firm focused on the sports, digital media and gaming sectors.

Our primary aim is to act as the bridge between India and the international markets, identifying and servicing opportunities within our specialist fields. The India platform buildout is spearheaded by Paroksh Gupta who joined A & W Capital in early 2020. Prior to joining A & W Capital, Paroksh spent 7 years at the global investment firm KKR and 2 years at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. (https://awcapitalltd.com).

