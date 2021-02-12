A zest of lover's rendezvous "Morey Saiyaan" by Vinayak Bahl

You would like to read
- Making India safe: Tushti launches range of oximeters and infrared thermometers
- Vinayak Vanijya reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2020 quarter
- Vinayak Polycon International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.24 crore in the June 2020 quarter
- Vinayak Polycon International reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2020 quarter
- Outcome of Board meeting of Agarwal Industrial Corporation
New Delhi [India], February 12 (ANI/PNN): An independent music composer, singer, and lyricist Vinayak Bahl, after contributing to the songs for the Indian Bollywood movie "Bedhab" now presents "Morey Saiyaan" in association with the lyricist and music composer Shobhit Agarwal, managed and marketed by Blue Lemon entertainment. The song exclaims, how certain love stories are not intended to get complete, still the hope and longing of meeting your loved one continue in a lover's journey.
Filmed by Three Way Thoughts, directed by Uday Thakur and featuring Prachi Sharma as a lead, the song released on 12th February 2021, celebrates the festivity of love this Valentine season. The song further encloses the real situation of the lover, when love keeps on pinning that, it keeps a lover's heart awake and alive; it's an outcry to the lover expressing the circumstances.
A Pop, Sufi and predominantly soft & classic rock genre lover, born and brought up in Delhi also trained himself in Indian classical music to improve the understanding and better control on his vocals. He was appreciated for his singing skills and vocal texture in his childhood by various learned musicians and professional vocalist which increased the zeal of the singer to learn music. Inspired by bands such as Jal, Raeth, Roxen, Lucky Ali, and other the singer says, "Composing songs and a bit of writing came along when I and Shobhit started jamming on songs mostly by Pakistani rock bands like Jal, call the band, Roxenand few others for school events and competitions."
Here's a Glimpse of the song: (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R0zClEUeczg & feature=youtu.be)
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor