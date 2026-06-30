VMPL New Delhi [India], June 30: Aajjo.com, one of India's growing B2B marketplace platforms, has introduced Aajjo Credit Points (ACP) -- a new feature giving verified sellers greater flexibility to connect with buyers directly on the platform. With the rollout of Aajjo Credit Points, verified sellers on the platform can now access buyer inquiries on demand -- choosing when to engage, based on their own business needs. Introducing Credit Point Packages Aajjo Credit Points is a feature that allows verified sellers to purchase and use credits to unlock buyer inquiries directly on the Aajjo platform. Sellers choose a plan, receive their credits, and use them to access verified buyer contact details, inquiry specifics, and buyer intent -- whenever their business needs it.

Available Packages - Starter Boost - ₹5,000 with 5,500 Credit Points, valid for 6 Months. - Growth Plus - ₹10,000 with 12,000 Credit Points, valid for 12 Months. - Smart Saver - ₹20,000 with 25,000 Credit Points, valid for 12 Months. - Business Max - ₹50,000 with 70,000 Credit Points, valid for 12 Months. The Purpose Behind the Launch Indian businesses grow at their own pace -- some steady, some seasonal, some just getting started. Aajjo Credit Points was introduced to give verified sellers access to additional buyer inquiries when they need them, without changing or replacing their existing subscription benefits. It is a new option on the platform, not a replacement for anything already working.

Connecting Sellers with the Right Buyers The buyers in Aajjo's network are actively searching for products and services across a wide range of business categories -- not cold contacts, but buyers already in the market for something specific. Sellers use credits to access contact details, inquiry specifics, and buyer intent, making every lead-investment decision more informed and purposeful. AVAILABILITY Aajjo Credit Points are live on the platform for all verified sellers. Credit bundles and pricing are accessible directly through the seller dashboard. Businesses interested in learning more can reach the Aajjo team through the platform's contact channels or visit https://www.aajjo.com/ ABOUT AAJJO.COM Aajjo.com is an India-based B2B marketplace connecting manufacturers, suppliers, and traders with verified buyers across industrial, commercial, and consumer categories. The platform serves businesses ranging from first-generation exporters to established manufacturers, offering listing services, lead generation tools, and digital marketing solutions built around the specific needs of India's MSME and trading economy.

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