AajTak brings yet another power-packed edition of 'Agenda AajTak'- the biggest summit of the Hindi heartland

New Delhi [India], December 4 (ANI/Heylin Spark): AajTak, India's no.1 Hindi news channel, returns with "Agenda AajTak", the biggest thought-platform for debates and discussions in the Hindi language.
It is set to be held at New Delhi's Le Meridien Hotel on December 3rd & 4th, and will bring together India's most recognizable and celebrated names across the realms of politics, entertainment, business and social welfare to ponder on the big questions that lie in store for Indians as they usher the new year.
The theme of the event is: "Naye Daurmein Likhenge Nayi Kahani" (new stories written for a new age), capturing how a resurgent nation, emerging victorious from the turmoil of the year 2020, is set to write a new chapter of change for itself in various ways.
The event will unite marquee leaders to decide the nation's "agenda"- across its most important spheres. JP Nadda, Chairman of the Bharatiya Janata Party, will deliver a keynote on the party's vision and mission for the upcoming elections while Nirmala Sitharaman, Finance Minister of India will offer insights on India's financial outlook.
The event will also witness the presence of eminent union cabinet ministers like Nitin Gadkari, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Kiren Rijiju and Mansukh Mandaviya. This will also be the first time when Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will be seen addressing a public gathering, post the 3 controversial farm bills got repealed.
The event will also be graced by prominent Chief Ministers like Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Bhupesh Baghel, Arvind Kejriwal and Charanjit Singh Channi, who will talk about the issues that are relevant to their respective states.
Leaders like Salman Khurshid, Asaduddin Owaisi, Manish Tewari, Randeep Surjewala across all political spectrum will also mark their attendance in the 2 day event. Bollywood celebrities like Aayushmann Khurrana, Kiara Advani, Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Sonu Sood, Kartik Aryan, Aanand L Rai and Ayush Sharma will talk about their individual journeys. Other celebrities like Raveena Tandon, Ashutosh Rana and Shweta Tripathi who are known to voice out their opinion strong and loud, will be seen participating in an open dialogue.
Agenda AajTak 2021 will pose and attempt to engage with the biggest questions of the day in empowering, innovative ways- in the nation's language, to reach and inspire the nation's most important voices. Scan tune into all the engaging discussions on AajTak and AajTak HD channels or online on December 3rd and 4th, 2021 for a live broadcast.
The event will stream live on (https://www.aajtak.in/)
Know more here: (https://www.aajtak.in/agenda-aajtak/2021)
