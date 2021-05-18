Aapno Rajasthan's founder Durgesh Dhaker becoming well-known in Digital Marketing

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI/ThePRTree): Durgesh Dharker is a 26-year-old man from Rajasthan, but he is more known for his social media passion on the web than anything else. He is a native of Chittorgarh, Rajasthan, and has remained active on Social Media since his young age.
He is a living innovation of visualizing dreams with open eyes and then perceiving them with a results-driven approach, having come from the world of digital marketing for his sound know-how and apprehend SEO, Social media, and an elite range of digital skills.
One such name is Durgesh Dhaker, a social media power and an adequate man in this domain. He was born in 1994 and still is young enough to show his worth in the world. His love for social media made him even drop from his studies. He concentrated on this field to get an edge over social media. He came up as a social influencer in this field. He comes up from Chittorgarh, Rajasthan, and understood the necessity of social media in celebrities' lives.
Marketing isn't about coming up with creative ways to sell what you produce. It's the art of giving real value to customers. And on the same lines, a 26-year-old, Durgesh Dhaker, has procured the advantages of early exposure to the various nuances of digital marketing and has accomplished a variety of career milestones.
At the tender age of 26, he earns more million dollars in revenue through his Facebook page Aapno Rajasthan, which few people will attain in their retirement.
Hailing from Rajasthan, but he is more known for his social media efforts on the web than any other thing. He originates from Rajasthan and has remained active on Social Media since his young age. He had the mind of an entrepreneur, which helped him take notable startups and acquire high-value skills. All of this hustle earned him the title of India's Pioneer of Digital Entrepreneurs.
Durgesh Dhaker is a well-known name among high-value clients, who often return to him for additional work due to his unwavering dedication and loyalty. He has also been a high choice of clients for other services such as web creation, app development, search engine analysis, influencer management, celebrity management, public relations expertise, social media marketing, etc. All of the success that has sat on his doors is well earned for his assorted expertise.
He is leading many organizations from the front. He has brought them to indomitable heights, thanks to his years of experience and realistic approach to problem-solving.
Hailing from a small town, he has already faced many ups and downs in his life. But his positive nature and hard-working attitude carved a path for his success. After completing his studies, he took up the initiative to set up his venture. He is a very humble person and owes all his prosperity to his parents. With his hard work, the 26-year-old is ideal for youngsters. He has worked with known personalities from all the fields, including politics, sports, and the entertainment sector.
This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)
