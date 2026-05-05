PRNewswire Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 5: Aarti Industries Limited (AIL), a leading global speciality chemicals company, today announced its consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended March 31, 2026. The company's audited results were approved by the Board of Directors in a meeting held earlier today. The quarter was marked by a complex global operating environment, with geopolitical tensions in the Middle East impacting supply chains, logistics, and input costs across the chemical industry. Despite these headwinds, the company demonstrated resilience through proactive market diversification, stable demand across key segments, and disciplined execution of its strategic priorities. The Company's ability to dynamically redirect volumes and manage cost pressures highlights its operational agility in navigating external disruptions.

During the quarter, Aarti Industries strengthened its long-term growth visibility through two strategic global contracts: - A backward integration initiative with a leading global chemical company, transitioning the relationship into a more integrated, end-to-end manufacturing model with a capex of about ₹200-250 Cr, to cater to the requirement over the residual 15-year contract period. - A $150 million multi-year supply agreement with a global agrochemical innovator for a critical agrochemical intermediate used in crop protection formulations, extending through March 31, 2030, without significant incremental CAPEX. These developments mark a strategic shift towards deeper integration, enhanced earnings visibility, and improved capital efficiency. Notably, during the year, Aarti Industries was honoured with the 2026 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award (GEWA) by Gallup, becoming one of the first manufacturing companies in India to receive this recognition. This distinction further reinforces AIL's position as a global manufacturing organisation combining operational scale with a high-performance, people-centric culture.

Financial Highlights (Q4 and Annual FY26) For Q4 FY26, on a consolidated basis: - Income from operations stood at ₹2,422 Cr, compared to ₹2,492 Cr in Q3 FY26 ('previous quarter'). - EBITDA stood at ₹342 Cr, compared to ₹323 Cr in the previous quarter. - The finance cost for the quarter included a revaluation loss of about 39 crs on its long-term foreign-currency loan, due to the steep depreciation of the INR during the quarter. - PAT stood at ₹137 Cr, compared to ₹133 Cr in the previous quarter. For the full year FY26: - Revenue: ₹9,018 Cr, reflecting 12% YoY growth, supported by stable domestic demand and strong export performance.

- EBITDA: ₹1,172 Cr, up 15% YoY, supported by volume growth and cost optimisation initiatives. - PAT: ₹419 Cr, registering 27% YoY growth. Commenting on the performance, Mr Suyog Kotecha, CEO and Executive Director, said: "FY26 was defined by heightened global volatility and macro uncertainty, with geopolitical developments and shifting trade dynamics impacting the chemical sector. In this environment, our focus remained clear--increase market share, optimise spreads, and sustain operating discipline. We responded with agility, rerouting volumes from disrupted regions to ensure continuity and minimise the impact on our overall performance. This reflects the strength of our diversified portfolio and deep customer partnerships.

Our strategic focus on integration and long-term partnerships is further strengthening earnings visibility while improving resilience across cycles. Being recognised with the 2026 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award by Gallup reinforces our belief that a high-performance culture is a critical enabler of execution. In a business like ours, the ability to consistently deliver through cycles is driven as much by our people as by our assets." Outlook FY26-27 begins with cautious optimism, supported by improving capacity utilisation, strong order visibility through long-term contracts, and continued progress on key growth and integration initiatives. The situation in West Asia continues to pose risks to the availability of certain critical feedstocks and the placement of key products in the Middle East. While near-term risks persist, the Company is actively working with suppliers and exploring alternate sourcing/placement avenues to ensure continuity of operations.

The company has delivered strong growth in quarterly EBITDA run rate and is on track to implement profitability improvement initiatives, including higher operating leverage, cost optimisation, and incremental contributions from recently commissioned and upcoming assets. With a strong foundation of strategic investments, improving capacity utilisation, and long-term partnerships, Aarti Industries is well-positioned to navigate near-term volatility while building a robust foundation for sustainable growth. About AIL Aarti Industries Limited (AIL) is one of the world's leading speciality chemical companies, combining process chemistry with scale-up engineering competence. The Company ranks globally 1st-4th position for 75% of its portfolio and is a "Partner of Choice" for various major global and domestic customers. At the heart of AIL's operations is a strong commitment to sustainable development, integrating environmental stewardship with innovation-led growth.

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