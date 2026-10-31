PRNewswire Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 31: Aarti Industries Limited (AIL), a leading global speciality chemicals company, today announced its financial results for the second quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2026, reporting continued revenue and EBITDA growth, supported by higher volumes. The Company sustained its growth momentum, with volumes up by over 30%. Higher export demand and effective pass-through of elevated raw material costs drove revenue growth. Reflecting this growth, the quarterly EBITDA breached the 400 cr mark to close at 418 cr, the highest ever for AIL. Evolving global trade dynamics are creating new opportunities for Indian speciality chemical manufacturers. China's initiatives to rationalise industry capacity, alongside India's expanding trade agreements with developed economies, including the UK and European markets, could strengthen India's competitive position in global supply chains over the medium to long term. AIL sees opportunities to leverage these developments through its integrated manufacturing capabilities and established global customer relationships. The impact of this phenomenon is visible both in margin and volume improvements across the NCB value chain. The momentum is expected to continue and extend to other value chains like DCB, NT, etc.

Financial Highlights - Q2 FY27 - Revenue from Operations: ₹3,887 crore, registering growth of 73% YoY and 48% QoQ. - EBITDA: ₹418 crore, compared with ₹291 crore in Q2 FY26, representing 44% YoY growth. - Profit After Tax: ₹169 crore, registering growth of 60% YoY. - H1 FY27 Performance: Revenue of ₹6,513 crore, EBITDA of ₹802 crore and PAT of ₹324 crore. The company's robust pass-through model supported passing on elevated input prices to customers, while absolute EBITDA remained protected, keeping EBITDA margins suppressed. Business Highlights & Outlook - Zone IV Commissioning: Following the commissioning of Phase I in September 2026, the Calcium Chloride (CaCl2) facility and part of the Multipurpose Plant (MPP) have commenced operations, with activities focused on stabilisation, customer qualifications and progressive commercialisation. Further capacities are scheduled for commissioning during Q3- Q4 FY27. With its multiproduct and multitechnology capabilities, Zone IV is expected to emerge as a key growth engine for AIL over the next 1-2 years, supporting portfolio diversification and expansion into value-added chemistries.

- Strategic Partnerships: On October 13, 2026, AIL entered into a manufacturing and supply agreement with a global speciality chemicals company, spanning more than 10 years and representing cumulative revenue potential of approximately ₹1,500 crore over the contract period. Commercial operations at the proposed dedicated facility are targeted for FY29. The Augene Chemicals JV is progressing towards commercial production, while Circularity JV remains targeted for commissioning in H2 FY27. - Capacity Expansion & Operational Efficiency: Fuel additives capacity expanded from 290 KTPA to 360 KTPA, supporting higher volumes during the quarter. AIL continued to focus on cost optimisation, yield improvement, energy efficiency, and digital-led operational improvements across its manufacturing value chains.

- Health & Safety Excellence: Aarti Research and Technology Centre (ARTC), AIL's R & D arm, was awarded the Sword of Honour 2026 by the British Safety Council after receiving a Five Star rating in health and safety management, reinforcing the Company's commitment to safe and responsible innovation. - Outlook: AIL expects to sustain its growth momentum, supported by export demand, progressing customer engagements and the commercialisation of new capacities. It remains focused on improving asset utilisation, operating efficiency, working capital management, and cash generation, alongside developing value-added speciality chemical platforms. Mr Suyog Kotecha, Managing Director & CEO, Aarti Industries Limited, said:

"Over the past two years, our efforts have been directed towards strengthening the foundations for AIL's next phase of growth. We have focused on expanding market participation, deepening customer partnerships, and building capabilities that let us serve a wider range of global requirements. These efforts are now driving stronger business momentum. As global supply chains evolve, customers are placing increasing importance on reliability, technical depth, and long-term manufacturing partnerships. China's evolving role in the global chemicals industry, including its anti-involution initiatives, coupled with India's expanding trade relationships through FTAs, could create additional opportunities for growth across the sectors and for AIL over the medium to long term. We see an opportunity to deepen our participation in customers' value chains supported by our integrated manufacturing model, R & D capabilities and differentiated chemistries

Our next phase focuses on converting the opportunities we have created into sustained earnings and stronger returns on our investments. Our priorities are clear: expand our share of customer business, bring new capabilities to productive utilisation and strengthen cash generation. We intend to pursue growth with the same emphasis on consistency, capital efficiency and long-term value creation. About Aarti Industries Limited Aarti Industries Limited (AIL) is a leading global speciality chemicals company with over four decades of expertise in complex process chemistries, scale-up and manufacturing. Established in 1984, AIL serves leading global and domestic customers across diverse end-use industries through a portfolio of 100+ products, supported by 16 manufacturing plants, four R & D centres and 250+ scientists.

With strong capabilities spanning research, process development, engineering and commercial-scale manufacturing, AIL continues to advance innovation, customer partnerships and sustainable growth. The Company has earned the EcoVadis Platinum Medal, placing it among the top 1% of companies assessed globally, and the 2026 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award. Reinforcing its commitment to world-class safety standards, AIL's Aarti Research & Technology Centre (ARTC) has also received the prestigious Sword of Honour from the British Safety Council, along with a Five-Star Rating in its Occupational Health and Safety Audit. With deep expertise across multiple chemistry platforms, an integrated manufacturing footprint, and strong R & D capabilities, AIL continues to strengthen its position as a trusted Global Partner of Choice.

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