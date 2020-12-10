Aarvika Naturals, 'Nature's Gift' - A housewife turned entrepreneur, launches natural essential care products

Premium quality, nature-based products, now available at an affordable price with Aarvika Naturals. Launched in August 2020, the brand offers a wide range of skincare, haircare, and facial care products that occur from ingenious compositions and natural ingredients.

The brand has been launched with a vision of establishing a global name for optimised premium quality and customer-centric products.

The lockdown due to the COVID-19 outbreak encouraged a lot of people to indulge in natural and therapeutic self-care practices and among these people was Aarvika Natural's entrepreneur.

After detailed market research (online and open essential services stores during the lockdown), the founder realised that there were a lot of natural products available in the market however, they were sold at an exorbitant price and were not affordable by the common man. Moreover, these brands were either available online or at MEGA Malls of tier 1 cities.

The idea to fill this gap of consumers led to the curation of Aarvika Naturals, founded by Pinki Puri. While the brand offers a range of skincare, haircare, and facial care products, few products that are already gaining popularity in the market include Aarvika Naturals Onion Oil and Aarvika Naturals Keratin Shampoo.

"We are immensely happy to finally launch a brand that fills a huge gap in the 'nature-based essential care' sector. Aarvika Naturals was a brainchild that was born after conducting multiple surveys in this field. The products that were already available in the usual neighborhood markets either served consequential temporary results or were silicon and paraben based. The focus was to create nature-driven, impactful, and feel-good products that are natural enhancers and boosters against any condition or external effects including the nature of skin or hair, which has been compromised by artificial or chemical-based products. We currently have no competitors on the ground or offline and most of the customers who were already using natural products from online stores have now moved to Aarvika Naturals. Our products have started gaining traction and people's acceptance in multiple neighboring cities and states and soon you would find us across India before we go International," said Pinki Puri, Founder, Aarvika Naturals.

Aarvika Naturals products are available on Amazon apart from the company website. Many retailers in Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal are also happy to retail this brand with no competitor brand available offline or with them.

Within a span of fewer than four months, the brand was selected for Amazon Launchpad which is an exclusive brand recognition platform for brands offering unique products. The company has also been selected by NewU, which is a Dabur enterprise for retailing Aarvika Naturals products in their stores.

