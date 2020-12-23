Aasaanjobs Virtual Job Fair brings employers and candidates together as recovery in recruitment accelerates

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): Recruitment marketplace Aasaanjobs is currently hosting a six days virtual job fair that brings employers across sectors and candidates/job seekers looking for grey collar and entry level jobs in an organisation.

Recruitment activity has been experiencing an uptick since September and the virtual job fair by Aasaanjobs confirms the same trend.

Aasaanjobs job fair brings together more than 9 employers across the sectors of BFSI, EdTech, Insurance who intend to hire for nearly 700 plus vacancies among them. Some of the companies participating in the job fair include ICICI, Just Dial, Tata AIA, Jaro Education. Job seekers across India are expected to participate given the virtual nature of the event.

Aasaanjobs has created a virtual lounge where candidates can connect with potential employers. Candidates can access a landing page specific to their city to share their personal and professional details, which companies can use to shortlist the profiles.

Aasaanjobs recruiters will also help with an initial round of screening and set up time slots for interviews with the companies participating. Interview chat rooms are available where job seekers can find common information on the jobs available, interview timings, etc.

The virtual job fair will serve as a panacea to those impacted during the pandemic and provides an opportunity to everyone to participate, regardless of their geographic location. In a recent study conducted by Aasaanjobs that surveyed 800 job seekers, company reputation emerged as the primary consideration to accept a job, followed closely by job location and compensation.

While the impact of the pandemic has been severely felt with nearly 80 percent of all respondents acknowledging having experienced some adverse impact of the pandemic, the sentiment currently is a positive one with hiring accelerating across sectors. Job seekers who had gone back home during the lockdown are willing to return for a job. The probability of those with permanent jobs to return is higher.

Among expectations from employers, medical insurance for self and family emerged as a key ask from job seekers followed by some security against layoffs.

"We know the pandemic has had a great impact on the hiring process, as many employers and job seekers have sought to utilize what may have been previously unfamiliar methods of recruitment and career development," said Tarun Sinha, CEO, Aasaanjobs. "By leveraging virtual services, such as virtual job fairs, Aasaanjobs continues its work to connect job seekers with employers. As green shoots start to appear across industries and sectors, we're pleased to be in the forefront of driving efforts that aid in recruitment that benefit both job seekers and companies."

Founded in 2014, Aasaanjobs is India's leading recruitment company for entry-level jobs in India. Using its proprietary end to end tech platform, it provides a two-way matchmaking algorithm that filters and connects candidates and employers, Aasaanjobs core aim is to formalise the unorganized job sector in India and provide gainful employment for millions in the ever-expanding space.

Aasaanjobs envisages to provide a highly customized user experience to the entry level job seeker across few major industries - Logistics + E-commerce, BFSI + Fintech, Retail + FMCG, Hospitality, BPO + KPO, Pharma + Healthcare. The vision is to act as a matchmaker in the unorganized high-volume entry-level jobs market in the country.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)