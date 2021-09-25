Aastha Abhay of Meri Doli Mere Angana opens up about discrimination in 21st century

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 25 (ANI/Mediawire): A decade ago, we had a vision for such a bright future - flying cars, artificial intelligence and most importantly, a world free of bias and prejudice.
While we're still a while away from achieving all this, the good news is that we have visionaries and opinion leaders who drive change to create a shift in ideology. The recently launched show 'Meri Doli Mere Angana' strives to bring forth an inspiring yet relatable narrative from the Indian hinterland to shed light on themes like societal norms and traditions that exhibit today's youth's dreams and desires.
Aastha Abhay from the show said, "Even though we've progressed a great deal, we are far from what reality should look like. We're living in the 21st century but discrimination is still rampant in all parts of our culture. It is enveloped in our age-old ideologies under the guise of 'this is how it should be.' It is time we question this and inculcate a progressive environment. My character Janki is a spitting reflection of so many women in this country who will undoubtedly feel seen and heard after watching this show."
Meri Doli Mere Angana depicts Janki's journey from an inexperienced and demure daughter to an experienced daughter-in-law who learns to manage complicated circumstances and relationships while realizing that the traditional cultural standards that discriminate between a daughter and a daughter-in-law still remain.
Watch the promo here:
(https://bit.ly/Promo2_MeriDoliMereAngana)
Genuine emotions, real life nok-jhoks, triumph of hope over rigid traditions, this show will resonate with a lot of Indian households.
You can now stream Meri Doli Mere Angana and Pavitraa Bharose Ka Safar on MX Player and Azaad at 9 pm and 9.30 pm respectively, every Monday to Saturday. You can also watch the shows on demand for free, exclusively only on MX Player.
