VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 17: Highlighting the challenges associated with premature births and the importance of specialized neonatal care, AAYU Foundation and Ankura Hospital for Women and Children organized Preemethon 2.0, a large-scale, multi-city 5-km awareness walk across six cities - Hyderabad, Khammam, Tirupati, Vijayawada, Bhubaneswar and Indore.

Organized on the occasion of World Prematurity Day, observed globally on November 15, the initiative witnessed the participation of over 4,500 people, bringing together families, healthcare professionals and members of the community to raise awareness about premature births and the importance of timely medical intervention and specialised neonatal care.

The initiative also received support from renowned celebrities and prominent social figures across participating cities, who joined the walks to extend their solidarity towards the cause. Actress and television presenter Rashmi Gautam attended the Hyderabad event as a special guest and joined participants during the awareness walk.