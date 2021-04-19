Abbas Rizvi carves niche in the world of photography

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], April 19 (ANI/ThePRTree): Photographer Abbas Rizvi has started his YouTube channel showcasing cinematic wedding moments. Training aspiring students with photography skills, Abbas has now started giving training sessions to the juniors as well.
Coming from a simple background, Abbas Rizvi is making it big in the industry through his incredible photography skills. His portraits carry knowledge that he possesses about every angle of the camera. Photography is all about playing wisely with the camera, light, and lens.
And, undoubtedly, Abbas knows his way around it. His photographs turn out lively enough to leave people in awe of the moment. His YouTube channel under the name, 'Abbas Rizvi' also has a collection of various videos of different ceremonies making him an apt choice for all wedding photography shoots.
His key elements
Mastering the editing zone, Abbas makes his subjects feel like being a part of a decorated movie scene. With wedding videos being his area of expertise, he understands the value of making the memories come out beautiful and hence puts in all his efforts in doing the job. Therefore, it is indeed a thing to be appreciated. Furthermore, the song selection is also on-point. Not just the big day, his services are available for the wedding shenanigans like, Mehndi, Tilak, Sangeet, Haldi, Reception, Engagement, and Pre-wedding.
Besides, Abbas is also comfortable in shooting birthday parties or any other mainstream events. There is no restriction about photography or shooting videos that he has.
Social Media Presence
Having talked about his profession on Facebook, Abbas has made his passion quite evident socially. Every click of his comes directly from his soul. Therefore, the customers get easily satisfied by these results. People can contact him directly via his Instagram handle too. All the links are there on the official webpage of Abbas Rizvi Photography.
Not just the customers, interested students can also catch a glimpse of Abbas' photographs. He now also conducts training sessions for the juniors. According to him, "Photography as a profession is gaining huge response nowadays. Hence, if this is the work you love from your heart, there is no look back. Just go ahead and devote your entire time to capturing the best shots. Photography has nothing to do with the subject. If you are in love with the camera, any person, place, or object can get your attention."
Check out the latest uploads of the professional and learn a lot about images and their clarity. Rizvi is also available on email. So, raise questions and clear out all the doubts by shooting an email to syed64@hotmail.com. It is an honor for the young photographer to address all issues and provide the highest quality services without disturbing the budget.
