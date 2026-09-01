VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 1: The Abhay Bhutada Foundation, led by CA Abhay Bhutada, marked National Sports Day by donating essential sports kits and equipment to talented students from the North East of India residing at Ishwarpuram Hostel in Pune.

The donation included footballs, tennis rackets, volleyballs, football studs, cricket bats, bags, water bottles, and specialized carriers for sports gear. This initiative reflects the Foundation's belief that no deserving athlete should suffer due to lack of financial support, equipment, or infrastructure.

CA Abhay Bhutada, Entrepreneur, Philanthropist, and Chairman of Abhay Bhutada Foundation and TAB Global Ventures, said, "I have always believed that India does not lack talent; what is often missing are the right opportunities and support to help young talent reach its potential. At the Abhay Bhutada Foundation, we want to play our part in providing that support and ensuring deserving athletes get the opportunities they deserve. This National Sports Day is especially meaningful as we extend our support to students from the North East, a region that has produced some of India's finest sporting talent, including Olympic champions and footballers who have represented the country at the highest levels. Nurturing this talent is a collective responsibility, and it is important that we come together to give young athletes the resources and encouragement they need to move forward. I hope our support can help many of them take the next step in their sporting journey and make India proud."