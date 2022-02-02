Abhi Abhi news portal launches unique way to provide news in short video formats in India

You would like to read
- Supporting 10000+ artisans for 4 decades, Unnati Silks is world's leading Sustainable Handloom Brand with 1 Million+ customers
- Australian short video app 8secondz partners with Carnival Group to discover local talent across India
- MX TakaTak partners with Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment For 'Tadap'
- The much awaited short video-app "Jai Bheem App" is set to be launched on January 26
- Aamir Nawab's 'THE WRITER' wins London Academy's Best UK Short Film Award
New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI/PNN): Abhi Abhi Breaking News, a leading news website in Northern India, has come up with the novel idea of providing news content in short video formats to provide their viewers with easy access to breaking news without having to read long articles.
The website has claimed the unique way of presenting news in short video formats is set to revolutionize the Indian News industry in the coming days.
About 10 videos are uploaded on the website daily in short video formats. The website has decided to produce all types of video content ranging from short videos of 20 seconds to extended videos of more than 10 minutes on the latest news and developments to their viewers on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and on Instagram in Hindi.
Abhi Abhi news portal, a Haryana-based website, started its journey in 1999, and it is registered with the Registrar of Newspapers for India (RNI). They are also catering to the Punjab and Delhi.
Devender Gandhi, the owner of the website and senior journalist, said, "We launched the website with a motto 'our content is our power'. The short news video formats launched by us are going to revolutionise the news industry in India. We have a team of professional reporters, video editors, cameramen, web designers, etc."
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor