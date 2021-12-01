Abhigyan Foundation felicitates citizens with Indian Excellence Awards 2021 for their contribution towards growth and development

New Delhi (India), December 1 (ANI/PNN): Organised by Abhigyan Foundation, a non-profit organisation affiliated to the United Nations, 'Indian Excellence Awards 2021' successfully conducted their award distribution ceremony to felicitate entrepreneurs and profound personalities for their remarkable performance in the ever-growing business environment. Partnered by Digisharks Communications, the event was additionally organised to honour citizens who consistently aim to work towards humanity.

The event took place at Constitutional Club of India, Delhi and awardees were honoured by the following dignitaries: Chief Guest: Zarine Manchanda (Entrepreneur, model and CEO of Zarine Manchanda foundation), Special Guest: Manish Singh (Ex. MLA Candidate Vice President Delhi Contentment Board), Special Guest: Dr. Taara Malhotra (World Renowned Celebrity Holistic Healer, Astrologer, Numerologist & Vastu Expert). All in all, this spectacular occasion saw different segments of the industry from health and wellness, travel and tourism, showbiz, retail, and education to real estate and infrastructure, among others.

The list of awardees that were felicitated during the event include, Dr Mansav Arora, Vachaspati Mishra, Atul Bhardwaj, Dharmesh Mithia, Ketan Sheth, Dr Mohil Patel, Pavan Sindhi, Niketa Thacker, Miss Dharini Patel, Dr Kuljiet Uppaal, Sunil J. Shah, Dharmendra K Patel, Sharvam Dave, Sanjivv Kapur, Bhavesh Mane, Sagar Khimani, Pradip Khimani, Maharshi Desai, Bhavesh Dave, Vipul Himmatbhai Narigara, Vasundra Natte, Manoj Sharma, Dr Akshay Kumar Rout, Dr Brij Mohan Parsad, Dr Manoj Pandey and Dr Jully Kumari, Himaani Chetaan, Deepak Sahni, Dr Monica B. Sood, Saumitra Singh, Himanshi Singh, Dilip Kumar, Dr Preetisudha Meher, Priti Agarwal, Dr Raj Kumar Baida, Dr Kamini Ashri, Dr Manoj Kumar Baida, Jariya Adhami, Alka Gupta, Sudeep Mehta, Rashhi Sharma, Dr Anusha Srinivasan Iyer, Dr Yusuf Merchant, Ashish Kumar, CALV Rathi & Bhagwanji N Patel, Laxmi Narayan Tripathi, Dr Amit Aggarwal, Ajay Chaturvedi, Syed Sartaz Basha Khadri, Yogesh Kwatra, Abhishek Kishore, Shayaan Ahmed Noori, Gaurav Mehotra, Balaga Prakash, Rajesh Ponnada, MSR Swaroop, S Ramakrishna, Sudarshan Sabat, Aryan Sabat and Gurpreet Kalkat among others.

All the awardees were graced with trophies and certificates from the hands of the above-mentioned members with unparalleled recognition in videos/press releases of the event. The event aimed to suitably accredit the torch bearers of nation-building, which calls for participation in large numbers and is an excellent opportunity for providing national visibility for the gems across fields and walks of life.

