NewsVoir Mumbai (Maharashtra) / New Delhi [India], March 26: Entrepreneur Abhishek Middha has announced the launch of Middha Ventures, the investment arm of Middha Global, marking a formal entry into India's early-stage startup ecosystem. Based in Mumbai, Middha Ventures will operate as a family office focused on backing high-potential startups across consumer and emerging sectors, combining patient capital with hands-on strategic support. Signaling immediate deal momentum, the firm has announced investments in two early-stage startups- Ruskle and Fitreak. Middha Ventures invested in Ruskle, valuing the company at INR 14 crore. Ruskle is India's first flavored rusk brand, reimagining a traditional $600 million category with innovative flavors targeted at younger consumers.

What stood out during the pitch was the brand's experiential approach, the founders invited the audience to taste the product before presenting, creating an immediate and memorable connection. "They were very intentional in how they built conviction, letting the product speak before the narrative.That kind of clarity, paired with fast execution, is what we look for in early-stage founders," said Abhishek Middha. "They built belief before they built the story." In a separate transaction, Middha Ventures led a round of INR 70 lacs in Fitreak, an emerging fitness and wellness marketplace. Fitreak is building a curated, integrated marketplace for fitness, nutrition, and wellness products, addressing fragmentation and trust gaps in the category through curated commerce, AI-led recommendations, and expert-backed content.

The investment reflects Middha's conviction in strong founder-led execution. Middha ventures believe the Fitreak founder returned with rapid validation after initial feedback, onboarding notable brands within weeks and demonstrating clear market demand. "The clarity of thought and bias toward execution stood out. I am not just backing the idea, but a founder willing to build," Middha added. The launch of Middha Ventures, alongside these investments, signals a clear strategy to back founders who combine strong product thinking with differentiated go-to-market approaches. "India is entering a powerful decade of entrepreneurship. We want to partner with founders who are not just building products, but creating experiences and redefining categories," Middha said.

Industry observers note that this move reflects a broader trend of traditional business families entering the startup ecosystem through structured investment platforms, bringing long-term capital and operational expertise to early-stage companies. About Abhishek Middha Abhishek Middha is an entrepreneur-turned-investor who has spent over a decade and a half building businesses in global trade and logistics. As Managing Director of Middha Global and CEO of QShip Worldwide, he has worked closely with international markets, supply chains, and real-world execution challenges. He now supports early-stage founders through Middha Ventures, by backing people first those driven by conviction, consistency, and the ability to build through uncertainty. Abhishek invests with a long-term lens, shaped by the lessons, setbacks, and discipline of building businesses from the ground up.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)