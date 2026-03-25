BusinessWire India Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 25: Absolut Creative Commune, Absolut's long-standing platform for bold self-expression and boundary-pushing visual art, returns for its fourth edition, with 'Born Colourless' as its central theme, curated by multidisciplinary artist and producer Spryk. Guided by Absolut's philosophy of a colourless world, the platform celebrates artists to explore ideas openly, allowing diverse perspectives and creative voices to come together. At a time when generative AI has made the creation of visuals easier than ever, Absolut Creative Commune puts the spotlight on the artistic process, celebrating the depth, detail and creative intensity that underpin work shaped by skill, intention and lived experience. Bringing together diverse artistic practices, the artists explore ideas of creative freedom and expression through mediums ranging from clay animation, hand-drawn illustrations, to complex and immersive 3D environments and mixed-media explorations -- showcasing a wide spectrum of contemporary Indian visual art.

As a platform that champions creativity and inclusivity, this year's edition of Absolut Creative Commune brings together a mix of six emerging and established Indian visual artists -- Era Namjoshi, Akshita Sinha, Amalendu Kaushik, Damini Gupta, Surabhi Banerjee and Abhijit Vinayak. The line-up reflects a conscious emphasis on diversity, featuring artists from varied regional and disciplinary backgrounds. For the first time, the platform is launching a podcast series with the artists, featuring conversations, behind-the-scenes glimpses of sketches and drafts, and intimate studio-style moments that reveal how ideas evolve over time. "Absolut has always championed creative expression and artists shaping culture. With Absolut Creative Commune, we're deepening that commitment, creating a platform that supports contemporary Indian visual artists while keeping craft, conversation, and cultural nuance at the center of everything we do," said Pulkith Modi, Senior Director - Marketing, International Brands at Pernod Ricard India.

"Curating Absolut Creative Commune has been an honour and a journey of discovery. In today's hyper-paced world, it is important to pause and appreciate the craft, research and dedication that go into creating meaningful art. Every piece carries layers of thought, experimentation and effort. This edition, themed around, Born Colourless, reflects India's incredible visual and cultural diversity, proving that a canvas free of prescribed 'colour' can hold an infinite spectrum of experiences," said Spryk. Since its inception, Absolut Creative Commune has evolved into a dynamic cultural platform that brings together contemporary artists to explore new creative dialogues. With its fourth edition, the platform continues to build a vibrant cultural space, reaffirming Absolut's unwavering commitment to artistic freedom and its dedication to celebrating Indian art by diverse artists and bringing their talent to a global stage.

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