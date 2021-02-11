ABSYZ appraised to CMMI Level-3 (V2.0)

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): ABSYZ Software Consulting Services Pvt Ltd announced that its IT Services Unit had been appraised at Level-3 (V2.0) of CMMI®. CMMI is an enhanced version of the Capability Maturity Model adopted worldwide by leading Information Technology organizations as a benchmark quality standard. It provides organizations with essential elements of effective processes that ultimately improve their performance.

ABSYZ was initially appraised to CMMI Level-3 in 2017 and renewed it in 2020 per benchmark V2.0. An appraisal at maturity level 3 means that the organization is performing at a "defined" level. At this level, processes are well characterized and understood and are described in standards, procedures, tools, and methods. The organization's set of standard processes, which is the basis for maturity level-3, is established and improved over time. The overall focus of CMMI V2.0 has been to make the model performance-oriented. These appraisals highlight ABSYZ's commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, delivering on their specialities in Salesforce based IT consulting services and Digital transformation. The successful appraisal was performed in December 2020 by QualityWaves Benchmark LLP.

The Causal Analysis and Review (CAR), Enabling Virtual Solution Delivery (EVSD), Governance (GOV), and Peer Review (PR) are relatively new practices in CMMI level 3 V 2.0, benchmark appraisal. However, all these practices were already incorporated and further streamlined within the Organization. This ensured seamless business continuity and on-time delivery with quality.

ABSYZ is committed to building further on best practices, remaining aligned to business objectives, and building solid strategies for continual improvements. It reflects in the Customer Satisfaction scores.

CEO of ABSYZ, Anshul Jain, said, "We are extremely proud of this achievement as there are very few companies of our size who have achieved CMMI Level-3 for Services."

SEPG Champions at ABSYZ said, "Zeal to adopt to process enhancements and deliver high-quality output has been the driving force."

"The CMMI V2.0 appraisal underscores ABSYZ's process maturity at scale and highlights our strong services capabilities for the digital era. This accolade is a testament to our structured approach to driving innovation, efficiency, and best practices. We would like to take this opportunity to thank our customers, appraisers, and employees who made this happen despite constraints like a remote working environment," said Balesh Lakshminarayanan, Co-founder, ABSYZ.

ABSYZ Software Consulting Pvt. Ltd. is a majority-owned subsidiary of Youngsoft Inc, Michigan. Started in 2011, ABSYZ became Platinum Partner with Salesforce in 2019. The team ABSYZ boasts of 200+ strong Salesforce experts and consultants spread across the world. As a Salesforce boutique partner and system integration, ABSYZ caters to a wide range of solutions from Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Marketing Cloud, Commerce Cloud, Analytics, Integrations, and Custom development. A separate mobile application, UI/UX, and the digital team also cater to various complimentary services. A CMMI Level 3 company, ABSYZ adheres to strict process controls to enable an amazing and customer experience: technology, people, and process-oriented. We have numerous projects of experience in Salesforce Implementation and integration.

For more information, please visit (https://absyz.com)

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)