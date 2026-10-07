PRNewswire New Delhi [India]/ Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 6: The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) is inviting travellers to celebrate Diwali with curated multi-generational family getaways in the UAE capital, located a short three-to-four-hour flight from major Indian cities. Designed to cater for every generation from grandparents to children, Abu Dhabi's seasonal offerings feature a blend of white-sand beaches, world-class museums, theme parks, festive shopping and family feasts, with holiday packages starting at INR 83,825 per person. Whether families are planning a quick getaway or a longer holiday, the emirate makes it easy to celebrate the festival of lights together. Holiday packages from INR 83,825 per person combine white-sand beaches, world-class museums, theme parks, festive shopping and Diwali feasts.

Utazzo's six-night Discover Abu Dhabi Festive Celebrations package, from INR 83,325 per person, includes accommodation with breakfast and airport transfers. The package also includes access to Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Louvre Abu Dhabi, a Yas Island theme park and a desert safari, with time left for shopping too. For families flying from Ahmedabad who want their travel arrangements taken care of, Flamingo Transworld's Diwali Package - Epic Tour Package with Sky View starts from INR 167,500 per person and includes return economy flights, a UAE visa and three nights in Abu Dhabi. High tea at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, visits to two Yas Island theme parks, teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi and Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque are all part of the plan.

Thomas Cook's three-night Arabian Dhamaka - Winter package starts from INR 136,500 per person, including immersive art at teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi, the architecture of Qasr Al Watan, snow in the desert at Snow Abu Dhabi and access to two Yas Island theme parks. A guided city tour, a photo stop at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and a visit to BAPS Hindu Mandir round out the stay. For a slower pace between sightseeing and family adventures, Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island is offering up to 25% off the Best Available Rate for minimum two-night stays between 1-15 November 2026, with complimentary all-inclusive accommodation for children in selected room categories. It means a Diwali family holiday can include time together beside the sea, just minutes from some of Abu Dhabi's leading cultural institutions.

Being away from home doesn't mean leaving familiar flavours behind. From 6-8 November, Namak's Diwali Table will feature live chaat, tandoor favourites, regional Indian dishes and traditional sweets for approximately INR 4,200 per adult, with up to two children aged 10 and below dining for free. Beyond the festive offers, Abu Dhabi gives every member of the family something to look forward to. Families do not have to choose between culture and theme parks: a morning can be spent at Saadiyat Island's museums, including Louvre Abu Dhabi, before an afternoon of rollercoasters and entertainment on Yas Island. The emirate's landmarks include Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, the architecture of Qasr Al Watan and BAPS Hindu Mandir, while teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi, Snow Abu Dhabi and desert safaris add immersive experiences for all ages.

For families with Dhanteras and Diwali shopping on the agenda, The Galleria Al Maryah Island mall brings together luxury fashion houses and international brands in a waterfront setting, turning festive shopping into an experience of its own. So, who's breaking the news in the family WhatsApp group? This Diwali, book Abu Dhabi for an unforgettable family getaway, at visitabudhabi.ae/en/campaign/diwali Offers, prices, inclusions and packages are subject to availability and individual partner terms and conditions. INR conversion for dining is approximate and may vary according to exchange rates. About the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi's culture and tourism sectors and its creative industries, fuelling economic progress and helping to achieve Abu Dhabi's wider global ambitions.

By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate's position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate's potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies and systems to support the culture and tourism industries. DCT Abu Dhabi's vision is defined by the emirate's people, heritage and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi's status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)