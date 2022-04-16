Academic research scholar Dr Kannan Vishwanatth was conferred Honorary Professorship at University of California, Berkeley

California [US], April 16 (ANI/Newsvoir): (Prof) Dr Kannan Vishwanatth, noted academic researcher & Founder & Managing Director of Hong Kong based Rupus Global Limited, a globally acclaimed research-focused vertically integrated pharmaceutical Company, which contract manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), finished dosage forms (FDFs), and provides contract research and manufacturing services (CRAMS) with presence in over 75 countries was conferred the prestigious Honorary Professorship at University of California, Berkeley.

(Prof) Dr Kannan Vishwanatth said, "I am "honoured and humbled" by the academic Board of The University of California - Berkeley's decision to confer on him the prestigious Professorship and expressed appreciation for the recognition of his work & look forward to a long-term fruitful association with University of California - Berkeley."

(Prof) Dr Kannan Vishwanatth joins a prestigious academic group of individuals who have been similarly honored over the years at the University of California, Berkeley. (Prof) Dr Kannan Vishwanatth has been a Doctoral Fellow at the Institute of Professional Financial Managers, United Kingdom. (Prof) Dr Kannan Vishwanatth is best known for co-authoring & publishing notable milestones in the patents of transdermal formulations and Anti-Cancer API's.

(Prof) Dr Kannan Vishwanatth has also been awarded the prestigious The Albert Schweitzer Medal in Science 2017, The Malcolm Adishesish Award for Development Studies 2020, The Professional Academic Award 2019, The American College Dubai UAE & GSIR Foundation, Outstanding Entreprenuer Award 2011, Asia Pacific Entrepreunership Award (APEA). (Prof) Dr Kannan Vishwanatth did Bachelor of Petroleum Engineering in the year 1992-1996 from Maharashtra Institute of Technology in Pune in India, followed by Asia-E-University and Indian Institute of Research and Management India Master's in Business Administration in the year 2008-2009. (Prof) Dr Kannan Vishwanatth further pursued higher studies from the University of Azteca European Programs and Indian Institute of Research and Management India Doctor of Philosophy in Business Management (2009-2012).

Prof Dr Kannan Vishwanatth is a world leader in strategy and innovation, has presented many research papers in the international conferences, delivered keynote addresses in London, America, Paris, Germany etc.

Rupus Global Limited is a market leader in the Antimalarial API segment and is the world's third-largest contract manufacturer of Quinine salts. Rupus Global Limited product portfolio consists of the second generation, Quinine-based antimalarial APIs, third-generation Artemisinin-based antimalarial APIs; Niche APIs, and FDFs complimented by APIs in HIV, Diabetes, Ace Inhibitor, and CNS.

Rupus Global Limited has a distributor network of over 250 distributors in India and has entered into a marketing and distribution agreement with Rx Pharma (India) to distribute the company's products domestically. It also exports its products to more than 60 emerging countries in Africa, Central and South America, and Asia. The Company's API business has grown rapidly since its commencement in FY2018 and currently contributes over 60 per cent of total revenues while its formulations business contributes over 40 per cent of total revenues.

Berkeley alumni, faculty and researchers include more Nobel laureates, Turing Award winners, Fields Medalists, Wolf Prize winners, and MacArthur "Genius Grant" recipients than those of any other public university in the nation; they have also won 30 Pulitzer Prizes and 19 Academy Awards. The university has produced seven heads of state or government; six chief justices, including Chief Justice of the United States Earl Warren; 22 cabinet-level officials; 11 governors; and 25 living billionaires. It is also a leading producer of Fulbright Scholars, MacArthur Fellows, and Marshall Scholars. Berkeley alumni, widely recognized for their entrepreneurship, have founded numerous notable companies, including Apple, Tesla, Intel, eBay, SoftBank, AIG, and Morgan Stanley etc.

