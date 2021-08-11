Acclaimed director Hansal Mehta roped in as the judge for MX TakaTak's talent hunt initiative, Main Bhi Superstar!

You would like to read
- NEWJ amps up original content; launches Weekly Talk Show featuring celebrated Indians in various fields
- After success at ROADIES, Milan Verma all set for movies, web series
- Asian Paints returns with its showcase web-series 'Where The Heart Is' Season 4
- 'Dilli Darlings' fame Deepshikha Lungani to feature in MX Players' next web series
- Web series 'The Red Land' is a story of power and struggle, released on Haider Kazmi's OTT platform 'Mastani'
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 11 (ANI/Mediawire): India's prominent film director, writer and producer Hansal Mehta has been roped in to judge MX TakaTak's recent initiative, #MainBhiSuperstar.
Celebrating the platform's one-year milestone, MX TakaTak has announced one of the biggest talent hunts for the UGC category, which will give aspiring actors a chance to star in an MX Original Series.
The critically acclaimed filmmaker is best known for his OTT hit Scam 1992 and Shahid, for which he won the National Film Award along with his direction for classics like City Lights, Aligarh and Simran. The director, who has given a break to many new faces in the entertainment fraternity, has a flair for selecting outstanding talent and will handpick fresh faces from this initiative.
The parameters to judge the candidates would be their acting skills, their natural talent to express and showcase different emotions. Based on the entries received,Hansal Mehta will shortlist the top 3 creators who will get a once in a lifetime chance to be featured in a web series on MX Player.
Commenting on the collaboration, Hansal Mehta says, "Kudos to MX TakTak for bringing forth one of this talent hunt initiative in the user-generated content space. I've always believed in the power of talent and the advent of such platforms gives talent a great opportunity to flourish. #MainBhiSuperstar is a perfect opportunity for talent from across the country that seek ways to make a name in the industry. I look forward to being a part of this exciting journey and picking 3 remarkable actors from the entries."
Watch the video here: (https://www.mxtakatak.com/xt0.f0ec215aae6a4d990d404b78cf997a75/video/b184bd5203600587ad179d38d77e98cc?utm_source=share_url)
#MainBhiSuperstar challenge requires the participants to submit their 15-sec video clips on the app under the titular hashtag. It gives all participants the chance to act out their favorite scene from any movie clip in their own unique ways, displaying their acting skills and creativity to the best extent.
Putting out their interim expertise for the world to see, the top 3 performers would be selected for individual roles in an MX Original Series that will stream on MX Player that is home to over 200Mn monthly active users in India.
Download the MX TakaTak app and showcase your acting talent with the on-going #MainBhiSuperstar initiative as Hansal Mehta strategically handpicks top 3 winners
This story is provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Mediawire)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor