Accuracy and objectivity are the driving force at Living India News

New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI/ATK): Electronic media has become the fastest and most trusted medium of NEWS across the world which has made the channels all the more answerable to the viewers.
Committed to present the authentic and unaltered truth in front of the viewers is what makes Living India News the preferred channel with a large number of people in northern India.
Time happens to be an important element in NEWS as the occurrence of the morning has to be reported in the morning or it becomes stale. The team of reporters at Living India News are trained to present every report impartially and straight from the shoulder.
"Objectivity is the most significant lesson that we teach our reporting team as every viewer deserves to know just the truth without biases," shares Angaddeep Singh, the CEO at Living News India.
The channel provides comprehensive coverage to all the small and big issues from different spheres including politics, education, administration, health, business, culture, sports and various other allied fields.
The recent incidents of violence at Singhu border, the site of the farmers protest were given due and balanced coverage without passing the verdicts. This was widely appreciated by the viewers of the channel.
Similarly, the ongoing commotion in the Punjab politics has attracted the attention of the political aficionados and the channel is leaving no stone unturned to cover every aspect of the day-today happenings.
