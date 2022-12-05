Ace Cricketer Irfan Pathan attends Finale of Elpro Sports Fest 2.0

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): Irfan Pathan, a former Indian Cricketer, Cricket Analyst and a recently turned actor (movie 'Cobra') was seen gracing the finale of Elpro Sports Fest 2.0.

The annual sports event is organised by Pune's one of the most renowned school, Elpro International School. The grand finale held on Saturday was graced by the man who wears many hats, Irfan Pathan.

The ace cricketer played a round of cricket with the cricket team of Elpro International School, hit shots and left students cheering for all in the competitive spirit. In his candid best, Irfan also interacted with the students as well as their parents who had come for the sports festival. As the chief guest of honour, Irfan Pathan felicitated the winners and congratulated them.

Dr Amrita Vohra - Director Principal, Elpro International School, shared, "We are so elated to have pulled off our school's biggest annual event so well and with what an end. We are grateful to have Irfan Pathan visit the Elpro Sports Fest 2.0 and be our guest of honour. Post pandemic, this is a celebration of the exceptional performance of our young athletes. We at Elpro International School take pride in all the participants and winners who have dedicatedly invested their time, energy and skill in this competitive sports fest. I applaud the spirit of each participant that has gone to make the Elpro Sports Fest 2.0 a huge success."

Earlier, gold medalist Geeta Phogat also attended the Elpro Sports Fest 2.0 and felicitated a few winners. The Elpro Sports Fest 2.0 which was held from 23rd November to the 3rd December, saw thousands of participants indulge and compete in sporting activities like Cricket, Football, Basketball, Throwball, Volleyball, Archery, Chess, Carrom, Table Tennis, Kho-Kho, Tug of war and Long Jump.

With a newer identity and renewed vigor, EIS promises to revolutionize new-age education and learning by expanding student's educational opportunities in and beyond the classroom.

