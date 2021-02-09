Ace cricketer Irfan Pathan inaugurates the Cricket Academy of Pathans (CAP) in Mehsana; expands footprint in Gujarat

Mehsana (Gujarat) [India], February 9 (ANI/ThePRTree): With an aim to provide best cricket coaching and to promote young talent, Cricket Academy of Pathans (CAP) today announced the grand launch of its centre in Mehsana in august presence of ace cricketer Irfan Pathan and Harmeet Vasdev, Managing Director (CAP). The academy will employ state-of-the-art coaching techniques to teach and develop budding cricketers in the city.

Mehsana has a massive pool of talent and CAP is excited about the prospect of utilizing the talent pool and producing district, state and national level cricketers from the city. It has already achieved over 200 registrations in Mehsana before the launch. The academy will provide coaching to boys and girls aged 6 to 21 years. Recently two players from CAP academy in Patna had represented the Bihar state team in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and overall 50 students across India have represented at various districts and state level.

CAP is currently nurturing talent in Delhi, Noida, Patna, Jaipur, Mysore, Sangrur, Lucknow, Ranchi, Ludhiana, Kota, Bengaluru, Rajkot, Mainpuri, Hisar, Morbi, Akola, Port Blair and Lunawada.

Irfan Pathan, Director, Cricket Academy of Pathans, said, "We are excited to launch CAP academy in Mehsana that will provide world-class cricket coaching to budding cricketers of the city. Also, we have given a scholarship to five kids who cannot afford cricket coaching but are very talented. We feel that talent shouldn't be wasted. With this launch, we are expanding our presence in Gujarat and are looking to tap into the huge reserve of young cricket enthusiasts and give them world-class coaching infrastructure so that the city can start churning out the district, state and national level players. I am confident that CAP will receive tremendous support in Mehsana."

According to Harmeet Vasdev, Managing Director, CAP, "As a part of our aggressive expansion plan we are planning to launch CAP academy in 25 cities which includes Hyderabad, Jodhpur, Kolkata, Pune, Bhubaneshwar, Srinagar, Coimbatore, Visakhapatnam, Agra, Mathura, Bijnor, Gulbarga and Berhampur by the end of 2021. We are focused on expanding our operations in tier II and tier III cities to give an opportunity to all the budding cricketers who love the sport and need access to world-class coaching infrastructure."

Cricket Academy of Pathans is an institute born out of a simple thought of 'giving back' and has revolutionized the standards of coaching and development of cricket in India. Armed with a strong curriculum and some of the best from the cricket world, the Pathan brothers promise to polish the future of Indian cricket with their groundbreaking initiative!

As part of the curriculum, the academy also focuses on nutrition, psychology and physical developments of the students by providing visits of Physiotherapists and nutritional guidance to the students. Academy has tied up with StanceBeam for its product StanceBeam Striker, a tech innovation for cricket analytics. It can be placed on any cricket bat, turning a regular bat into a smart tech device and analyses bat speed, 3D swing analysis, Power factor and Shot Efficiency all in real-time.

This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)