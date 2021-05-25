Ace of Spades PR Agency: Who should get published in the press?

You would like to read
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 25 (ANI/PNN): Getting published in the press is something many people think is out of reach. We often look at publications like Forbes and Business Insider as reserved for only the 'special few' who got lucky and somehow made it to the top.
However, many entrepreneurs who get published online actually got these opportunities because of their network. Ace of Spades PR Agency believes that it's often just about having the right connections.
The founder of the Agency, Jay Jay, shares that it isn't just a random process to getting entrepreneurs published, but strategic connections and conversations. "At our agency, we want to make it possible for 'smaller entrepreneurs' to make a name for them as well as for the more well-known entrepreneurs. We don't like to leave things to luck, because luck might not ever come through. So we take our clients and help them become big in their industry."
In just the last year, Ace of Spades Agency has helped hundreds of personal brands in over twelve countries grow their influence. They have also helped clients get verified on social media, get placed in engaging podcasts, and helped many get published in the press.
To learn more about Ace of Spades Agency, you can visit their (https://www.aceofspadesagency.com) website and find Jay Jay on Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/jayjaylive) @jayajaylive.
