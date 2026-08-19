PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], August 19: ACES India Private Limited, a leading neutral digital infrastructure company and wholly owned subsidiary of ACES, today announced the signing of a 25-year agreement with Reliance Jio to enable 4G and 5G mobile connectivity across the Mumbai Metro Aqua Line-3 network.

The agreement marks a significant milestone in strengthening next-generation telecom infrastructure across one of Mumbai's most critical urban transportation corridors. Under this long-term partnership, Reliance Jio will deliver 4G and 5G services over the mobile infrastructure deployed by ACES India, enabling seamless, high-capacity connectivity across the metro's underground stations and tunnels.'

Spanning approximately 33.5 kilometres with 27 stations, from Aarey JVLR to Cuffe Parade, Mumbai Metro Aqua Line-3 connects key commercial, residential and transportation hubs across the city. The network infrastructure is built to serve an ultimate capacity of more than 625 million passengers annually.