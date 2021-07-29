ACG Films & Foils and Danapak Flexibles A/S enters strategic partnership for India

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 29 (ANI/PRNewswire): Today, ACG, one of world's most integrated pharmaceutical supplier, announced its strategic partnership with Danapak Flexibles A/S, the global market leader in packaging for high barrier Transdermal Drug Delivery systems.
The partnership will translate into better services to existing and new customers of Danapak Flexibles in India.
ACG Films & Foils and Danapak Flexibles's collective product offerings will now include a broad range of high barrier quality laminates and flexible packaging laminates, including a broad spectrum of suitable alternatives to Barex specifications used for Rivastigmine, Nicotine, Rotigotine, Lidocaine, Fentanyl, Buprenorphine and other API's.
Confident of the synergies that will stem from the strategic partnership, LW Hyldgaard, Managing Director, Danapak Flexibles, said, "We are proud to be associated with ACG Films & Foils as our partners in India. Over the years, with innovative solutions and superior customer services, ACG has positioned itself as a formidable player in the global pharmaceutical industry. We are certain this partnership will go a long way and bring better services and more innovative solutions for our customers in India."
Resonating with Hyldgaard, SR Shivshankar, CEO, ACG Films & Foils, said, "We are excited to be chosen for the strategic partnership with Danapak- a brand that is recognized for the best products in its class, globally. With our collective technical expertise and ACG's understanding of the local market, we are confident that together, we will be able to serve the customers with innovative and a wide range of solutions for their high barrier quality laminates requirements."
