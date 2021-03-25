ACG launches ACGcaps™ NTone and ACGcaps™ TSafe Capsules

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 25 (ANI/PRNewswire): ACG, a leading supplier of fully integrated solutions to the global pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industry, is delighted to announce its new ACGcaps™ NTone and ACGcaps™ TSafe range of capsules for the Nutraceutical market.
The new range of products from the company's Capsules business demonstrates ACG's commitment to creating a healthier world, coupled with its focus on consumer preferences for Clean Label products and safety.
ACGcaps™ NTone is a portfolio of naturally coloured capsules and with no e-number. The aesthetically appealing colour solutions include Ocean Blue, Sunny Yellow, Desert Brown, Purple Pure Carrot, and Red Pure Radish. The colours used are safe and non-toxic, do not contain any artificial ingredients, and there is no change to product shelf-life when compared to synthetic-coloured capsules. This new range creates the perfect opportunity for formulating clean label products. As Selwyn Noronha, CEO of ACG Capsules, comments:
"Consumer preference has shifted, and there is an increasing need for products with recognisable and simple ingredients. We anticipate real interest in these naturally coloured capsules, particularly for nutraceutical formulations, such as dietary supplements. Customers can fill them with powders, pellets, or granules."
ACGcaps™ TSafe is a range of capsules that are free of titanium dioxide and are available in different options for gelatin and HPMC range.
Selwyn Noronha further explains, "As part of our unwavering commitment towards product quality and safety, we have worked tirelessly to deliver a new capsule to meet consumer demands for clean products. We are determined to deliver products that are of superior quality while meeting consumers' varying needs. ACGcaps™ TSafe and ACGcaps™ NTone are available in options that have been Halal, Kosher, Vegetarian society, non-GMO and preservative-free certified."
