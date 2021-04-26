ACG wins prestigious iF Design Award 2021

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 26 (ANI/PRNewswire): Judged out of Hamburg in Germany, iF awards recognise products from around the world that exhibit superior innovation and exemplary design.

Today, ACG announced that it has received one such award for 'Karton X', a packaging machine in its new generation series.

After months of research and customer consultations with pharma partners around the world, ACG's global design team, in collaboration with Design Ship in Germany, developed various design concepts for the new equipment. The winning idea, modelled on Stealth technology, provides unparalleled UX, intuitive HMI, smooth accessibility, and smart connectivity. It also looks fantastic, externalising and exemplifying the quality of the engineering underpinning it.

ACG is currently celebrating its 60th anniversary, and now provides all requirements of oral solid dosage manufacturing to pharma and nutra companies in 138 countries. Not satisfied to stop there, however, ACG aspires to keep challenging more established players at the very top of the pharma supply pyramid, and this award is an important milestone in being recognised on the global stage.

On winning this prestigious design award, Karan Singh, Managing Director of ACG, said, "We want to make the world a better place. This has been at the heart of everything we do. We understand that during times like these, our partners in the global pharma industry need reliable, safe, and intelligent devices to help them make the world healthy again. We stand alongside them to serve this cause, and this award is testimony to an approach of solving problems through collaboration and taking an integrated approach to technological development. I am incredibly proud of my team."

