PRNewswire Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 8: Jewellery has always held a deeply personal place in people's hearts, and natural diamonds remain its most powerful expression. Every natural diamond carries within it a story of love, milestones, heritage and personal triumphs. On the first-ever World Diamond Day, these stories took centre stage, as people across the country came together to celebrate the meaning and emotion behind every diamond. Launched by the Natural Diamond Council (NDC), World Diamond Day on April 8, 2026, was introduced as a global movement to recognise and celebrate the joy, passion, and community that natural diamonds inspire. Beyond their brilliance, diamonds represent memories, legacy, and the craftsmanship of a passionate industry that brings these stories to life.

As a champion of the natural diamond industry, NDC led this collective celebration, encouraging people from across the industry, from artisans and manufacturers to retailers and consumers to share their authentic stories. The movement came alive on social media, with participants sharing personal moments using #WorldDiamondDay and #NaturalDiamonds, turning the day into a vibrant, global narrative. In India, the celebration reflected a compelling blend of heritage and modern aspiration, as leading diamantaires and manufacturers spotlighted the journey of a diamond from its natural origin to a finished masterpiece. The reach of World Diamond Day was supported by the active participation of the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC India), Gemological Institute of America (GIA), All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) and the Bharat Diamond Bourse, who joined the movement to celebrate natural diamonds. This collective spirit was also embraced by leading industry partners, including Venus Jewel, SRK Exports, HK Exports, KP Sanghvi, Dharmanandan Diamonds, Finestar Jewellery and Diamonds, Shivam Jewels and A.S. Motiwala. Additionally, the movement was championed by prominent thought leaders such as Richa Goyal Sikri, Archana Thani, Nitya Arora and Arundhati De Sheth, all of whom played a significant role in bringing authentic stories and personal perspectives from across the industry to the global stage.

Richa Singh, Managing Director, Natural Diamond Council, said, "World Diamond Day is a platform for people to share what their diamonds truly mean to them. At a time when consumers, especially younger audiences, are looking for more meaningful ways to celebrate, this initiative offers a reason to pause and honour those moments. Natural diamonds are the perfect custodians of our memories. This day is also a reminder of why we do what we do, to bring joy, emotion, and meaning into people's lives." World Diamond Day has established itself as more than just a moment, it is a reminder of the joy behind every diamond, the passion of the industry, and the stories that connect us all. A natural diamond is not just a product, but a timeless heirloom, one that carries memories across generations and continues to shine with meaning.

A dedicated toolkit is available at https://shorturl.at/R45Fv, with optional assets and guidelines. Or participants can simply post in their own voice. Worn. Given. Passed down. Never forgotten. Today, the story of natural diamonds belongs to everyone. ABOUT NATURAL DIAMOND COUNCIL (NDC) The Natural Diamond Council is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to promoting and protecting the integrity of the natural diamond industry worldwide. The NDC serves as the authoritative voice of natural diamonds, inspiring and educating consumers through compelling stories of their rarity, positive impact, and emotional value. The NDC supports the livelihoods of over 10 million people across the diamond supply chain. www.naturaldiamonds.com @onlynaturaldiamonds Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2952038/NDC_World_Diamond_Day.jpg (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)