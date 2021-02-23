Actimedia PR & Digital named 'Fashion & Lifestyle Agency of the Year'

New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): Leading media communications company Actimedia PR Digital, was conferred the 'Fashion & Lifestyle Agency of the Year' award at the recently concluded IPRCCA ceremony held at Hyatt Regency, New Delhi.

Actimedia has been specializing in fashion and lifestyle PR consulting for over two- decades, having closely worked with some top names in the space.

The agency also took home a Silver in Events and Experiential Marketing for OML; a Silver in Influencer Impact for Havaianas and a Bronze in Travel and Tourism for Switzerland Tourism.

"We are delighted with these wins in our maiden foray into the awards season. Actimedia prides itself on being the first agency to specialize in the then emerging lifestyle space back in 1998. Twenty-two years later we've only gotten better at what we do. We've added extensively to our repertoire of clients and reshaped brands through our wealth of experience over the years. I would like to thank all my partner brands for entrusting us with the responsibility of providing them the lifestyle edge," said Amitabh Saksena, Founder & Managing Director, Actimedia PR & Digital.

"At Actimedia, we work with a curated list of brands and are focused on making them shine in their respective areas of work. Our teams in Mumbai, Delhi Kolkata and Bengaluru work with a strong sense of ownership on their brands, so we feel validated with these awards. All the hard work and internal practices we've put in place to serve our clients in the best possible way have paid off," said Trupti Vasudev, CEO & Director, Actimedia PR & Digital.

Some of the brands Actimedia has worked with include L'Oreal Paris, Maybelline New York, Garnier, Lancome, Matrix, L'Oreal Professional, Neutrogena, Clean & Clear, Biotherm, Sula Wines, Bira 91, Kingfisher Swimsuit Calendar, Sahara Force India F1, Tommy Hilfiger, Nautica, Arrow, Kipling, Louis Phillipe, Van Heusen, Disney, Puma, Reebok, Onitsuka Tiger, Bata, Ruosh, Skechers, Grand Hyatt Mumbai, JW Marriott Mumbai, Hyatt Regency Mumbai; Alila Diwa Goa, Kurumba Resorts Maldives, Sheraton Park Chennai, Sahara Star, F. Bar & Lounges, Goodera, PGI, Zee Zindagi, Good Earth, Christies & Bonham's.

Actimedia Pvt. Ltd., is a leading PR and media communications firm with over two-decades of experience. Having been set up in 1998 to specialise in the then emerging lifestyle space, the firm has since diversified and expanded. Today, it handles top brands across the fashion, beauty, e-commerce, retail, fin-tech, tourism/travel and entertainment space.

Among its current partners brands are Endemol Shine, Graphic India, Emerald Media, Metro Shoes, Norwegian Cruise Line Holding, London & Partners, Switzerland Tourism, OML, LimeRoad, Inorbit Mall and DeBeers Forevermark, to name a few.

Actimedia offers nation-wide PR and Social Media services through its offices in New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)