Actor and Philanthropist Rajshri Deshpande commencing her Third School Rebuilding Initiative in the Tribal Village of Marathwada, Crowdfunding on Ketto for the Project

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): Nabhangan Foundation is a not-for-profit NGO working in the fields of all-around rural development and empowering villages to self-reliance.
Founded by Actor Rajshri Deshpande, the foundation has been dedicated to working towards community development.
They have recently completed a similar project at Pandhari Zilla Parishad School by building a sustainable and eco-friendly school that can become an example for other villages.
Commenting on the Dhorkin School project, Actor and Philanthropist and Founder of Nabhangan Foundation, Rajshri Deshpande, said, "Different school but the same story of challenges - Poor school structure, ventilation, sanitation and a kitchen for mid-day meals. At Nabhangan foundation, we are committed to building and providing sustainable, safe, and healthy infrastructure for children's education. Nabhangan Foundation is using all the knowledge and learnings of Pandhari Village school to recreate a similar success story with a school in Dhorkin, Marathwada."
"It's sad that children are being denied something as basic as education in a safe structure," adds Rajshri, acknowledging that she hasn't been able to follow all the requests, majorly due to lack of finances and support from villagers. "A teacher from Dhorkin school reached out to me before the pandemic. She had sent some school pictures, so I decided to visit the village and meet the people who were more than happy to extend their support for the project."
'Nabhangan Foundation' is a not-for-profit organization working in the area of rural sustainable development. The foundation has been working in the drought-affected villages of Marathwada for the last 8 years. The emphasis is on all-around rural development and community building to empower villages to be self-reliant. The foundation believes that villages are the roots of our society. Indian villages have glued the country together for centuries by being self-sufficient. Currently, they are being rapidly uprooted as 833 million rural Indians are facing an extremely painful transformation. The foundation has been facilitating a centralized pool of learning and best practices across villages by focusing on the following areas:
Building an adequate and sustainable infrastructure
Implementing an effective and functional education system;
Developing economic self-sufficiency through the growth of local businesses and trade.
Helping build an aware and progressive community
Bring equanimity and empowerment to women and the neglected sections of society.
"We believe that a small effort and contribution will go a long way. Therefore, we decided to crowdfund on Ketto.org, we are planning to raise Rs. 30 lakhs and it will be a two phase fundraiser for the Dhorkin School project," adds Rajshri Deshpande. The school design is based on climate-sensitive elements, climate-responsive landscaping respects the local environment, and brings a new approach with fun learning.
Fundraiser link: (https://www.ketto.org/fundraiser/support-us-complete-our-dhorkin-school-project).
