Actor Bimal Parmar credits his success to his venture 'Jai Mataji Mitron'

New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI/The PRTree): Social media star and actor, Bimal Parmar garners a huge follower base across all social media platforms as he creates content for his venture 'Jai Mataji Mitron'. Having attained a success base on TikTok, the actor could now be spotted in a feature film, 'Jai Mataji' or various other web series and short films.

Catering to the power of digital media, Bimal started making and uploading quality content online which made him viral over time. The digital world opens its arms for anyone good at what they do and is consistent with it, whether they are actors, singers, musicians, or anything else. Social Media platforms have become the launchpad to instant internet fame and for the content produced, Bimal has been no exception. He greets to charm the audience, and that's what his 'Jai Mataji Mitron' has done, won him a million hearts.

Talking about how he feels about this digitization and content creators, Bimal says, "Thanks to social media, there's a digital competition to gain internet fame as the medium is accessible to anyone who has a mobile or laptop with an internet connection. Fame is no longer limited to just models, actors, or any other famous personality as the world of the internet is opening up and rewarding the talent and authenticity of online personalities who try to create their own distinct mark. Several individuals have staked their claim to fame based on their skills. I am glad that I could make such consumable content that people related to, and hence enabled me to reach these heights."

'Jai Mataji Mitron' is what makes him stand apart from others as this discrete style of his has made his videos viral making him popular online. Hailing from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, he had tasted success initially on TikTok where his content was appreciated. His videos have found a steady base of the audience who are in awe of his work. He is quite active on Instagram and Youtube now establishing a base among the audience here.

His work is not limited to just Social Media as he has worked in various short films, web series, and even a feature film named 'Jai Mataji'. Advertisements and endorsements are something which he is found working upon if not creating content. For certain, it could be seen that with consistent hard work, one can achieve the milestones one dreams of.

This story is provided by The PRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/The PRTree)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)