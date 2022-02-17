Actor Shikha Singh garners fame with the much acclaimed released web film, One Stop for Love

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI/ATK): Shikha Singh is known for her work in TV serials such as Ikkyawan and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, as well as music videos and OTT, with her most recent work being the critically acclaimed web film One Stop for Love, which was released last year on Zee5 Premium.
She has also appeared in reality shows such as MTV Love School, music videos, and is possibly on her way to becoming one of the most well-known faces in the industry today with her exceptional passion for acting.
On asking what inspired her to be an actor, she responds, "Well, I won't pretend. It is always the limelight of this show business that people are attracted to and so was I. But my passion for being an actor goes way beyond that. The versatility that this job demands, the passion to feel and understand things so deeply in a way to convince and entertain your audience has been a real drive for me to be an artist. I believe this is something which is kind of inborn in an artist just as we say, creativity is what you are, not something you do."
Time and again, Shikha is getting praised for her seductive and bold acting skills. Fans loved her role of "Kamna" in One Stop for Love, Zee5.
Shikha is set to make a name for herself in the South Indian film business as she is working on a couple of Telugu films. She shared, "I believe the south industry is a fantastic platform for any new actor to discover his/her potentials and to be seen, as we all know the fan base the South industry holds. She added, "I've also shot a couple of music videos that will be released soon." Not only this, but she will also appear in few Punjabi music videos alongside a variety of singers.
With that personality and charm, we can surely admit that this rising actress will fly high in the glamour world and definitely has a promising future ahead in the entertainment industry.
