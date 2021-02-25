Actress Khushi Shah's mind-blowing transformation for 'Kya Main Mental Hun' is AWE-SPIRING!

New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI/ThePRTree): After a long wait, actress Khushi Shah has finally unveiled the look of her much-awaited film Kya Main Mental Hun. As soon as the actress dropped the poster, fans went into a tizzy by looking at the mind-blowing transformation the actress has undergone for her hot-headed character.

The title of the film itself suggests the entire plot that revolves around a woman who is struggling with the day to day life chores and how she deals with society on her terms. Talking about the character and role, Khushi Shah says, "This was one of my toughest characters I have ever played. The character demands a lot of intricate detailing. Right from expressions to body language, everything needs to be perfect to the T. I am extremely excited about this one. Hope you all will love it too".

Kya Main Mental Hun is directed by Shreedhar Bhatt, produced by Umesh Sharma, Parth Bhatt and Mukesh Thakkar under the banner name A Tree Entertainment and Bhatt Brothers and Kameron Pictures.

Khushi Shah is one of the few actors who have had a busy year despite the lockdown. From music videos to web series, Khushi Shah has been head to toe busy with projects that got immense praises from the audiences. She also bagged multiple awards like the Times Gujarat Icon 2020 Award of the year, the coveted title of best actress at Mid-Day Gaurav Icons Awards 2020, Special Mention at the TIFF for her debut film 'Affraa Taffri'.

On the work front, Khushi is now busy working on a chunk of the upcoming and exciting lineup of projects that will be revealed soon.

