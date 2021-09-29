Actress Priyanka Singh completed shooting of Director Dhiraj Kumar's film Suswagatam Khushmadeed under the banner of Insite India

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 29 (ANI/PNN): The shooting of Suswagatam Khushamadeed, a film directed by Dhiraj Kumar and featuring Priyanka Singh, has been completed and will be released in the coming months.
Suswagatam Khushamadeed, produced under the banner of well-known film production company Insite India, has Pulkit Sharma and Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif in the lead and was primarily shot in New Delhi and Agra. It is the second film Dhiraj Kumar and Priyanka are working together.
They had previously come together in the 2018 suspense thriller Kashi in search of Ganga, which starred Sharman Joshi, and was highly appreciated by the audience. That film too was produced by Insite India. Priyanka had played the role of Sharman Joshi's sister Ganga in the film.
Director Dhiraj Kumar is all praise for the young actress.
"Priyanka is a gifted actor and can easily get into any character. She has performed brilliantly in Suswagatam Khushamadeed, and the audience will get to see her in a very different kind of role. She has also evolved as an actor since the last film, and I am confident the audience will love her and the performance of the other actors when the film releases later this year," says the accomplished director.
Priyanka says it was a great experience working with Dhiraj Kumar again.
"Working with Dhiraj sir is a different experience and great learning. He understands the nuances of acting and knows exactly what he wants from the actors. He is also very good at making the actors feel comfortable, which allows them to perform even the most difficult roles with ease," says Priyanka, who has three other significant projects lined up that will see her perform different kinds of roles.
According to production house Insite India, the post-production work of Suswagatam Khushamadeed has commenced and will be completed very soon. Along with entertainment, Suswagatam Khushamadeed also has important messages of love, friendship, and compassion for the audience in these tough times, according to Insite India.
