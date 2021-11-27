Actress Trishna Pritam stands for empowerment of women

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI/ATK): Social activism is not everyone's expertise but of souls who are touched with humanity and driven to work towards the welfare of people. One such name is of the young and dynamic lady called Trishna who is a known face in social activism.
She loves to work for the poor and the downtrodden along with helping and empowering the ladies. Ever since her childhood, she has remained emotional and used to get touched whenever she saw anyone in pain.
Being brought up with such sensitivities, she gave direction to her potential to embark upon the domain of social activism. She has worked in different domains, particularly during the Covid times when humanity was affected in the worst way. She helped many people who suffered from not having food at home and animals who were also badly affected during the lockdown. She keeps herself busy helping and supporting people along with empowering them the best.
She remained part of a program of women empowerment wherein they brought many ladies and housewives out of their homes, making them participate in their beauty contests and fashion shows. She remained on the jury of this show wherein the ladies above thirties who remain inside their homes as housewives to understand their beauty inside and out and showcase the world. She loved grooming the ladies with this program and intended to do it in the long run. She will continue working in this domain helping people empower the most.
This story is provided by ATK.
