Adaptation of Fire Safety in times of Covid 19

New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI/TPT): In just a few months' time, the COVID crisis has brought about years of change in the way companies in all sectors and regions do business.
To stay competitive in this new business and economic environment requires new strategies and practices. During the pandemic, consumers have moved dramatically toward online channels, and companies and industries have responded in turn.
One such industry which has had a major shift is the fire and security industry. Government regulations and mandates concerning workplace safety, increasing awareness of the benefits of installing fire safety & security equipment, and the demand for state-of-the-art protection equipment are the major factors fuelling the growth of this landscape.
Keeping in mind that majority of our society is working from home, there has been a drastic increase in residential fires over the last couple of years which has prompted many to reinforce their structure with fire-resistant materials and take Fire Safety seriously. Great job! If you have done this.
Let's face it, life is uncertain. Unexpected and dangerous events like a fire or natural disaster can occur without any warning. If you are prepared, there is a huge possibility that you will survive. If you are not, you may not make it.
The global COVID-19 pandemic has created an environment where buildings are largely unoccupied, and employees are adjusting to hybrid working practices. This creates two significant considerations for our customers, the evolution of evacuation procedures and the need to connect fire systems to remotely reinforce building protection. In the "new normal" it is often uncertain how many people are in the office or another workplace.
Businesses did approach fire safety with the attention it deserves and ensured employees are kept safe regardless of where they are based.
With no commuting to work, face-to-face meetings, attending of events, and exhibiting at trade fairs, several industries had the time to pause, reflect and properly prepare themselves for the fire safety regulation down the track. Hence there was an increase in understanding of fire prevention and protection during this transition.
From empty buildings to working at home, from project slowdowns to less maintenance, from extra pressures on firefighters to a challenging business climate, the COVID-19 pandemic has had numerous profound impacts on the fire market.
It has opened a window of opportunity to raise fire protection awareness. For better or worse, most of us have had plenty of time to reflect during the last year, including thoughts of what comes next for the fire industry.
