PRNewswire Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 6: Aditi Consulting has achieved Select Tier status in Anthropic's Claude Partner Network, Anthropic's program for consultancies and specialized AI firms that help enterprises adopt and implement Claude. The milestone follows Aditi's broader effort to reshape its business, client delivery, and engineering workforce. The designation follows results from work already underway: * Inside Aditi: Claude now supports production workflows across engineering, delivery and business operations. Month-end margin analysis went from hours to under two minutes. Reconciliation, close and payables automations are in production, and an AI-enabled delivery command center catches issues before they create downstream problems.

* With clients: Aditi and Advarra moved from an initial concept to a working application in six weeks. * Across its workforce: 82 engineers in Aditi's first two cohorts are developing the technical judgment, business context and accountability required to apply AI in real delivery environments. That work has shaped how Aditi approaches AI transformation with clients. As AI becomes more capable, the challenge is no longer the technology itself. It is deciding where AI can create value, engineering it into the business and building the capability to sustain it. "Access to increasingly capable AI isn't the hardest part of transformation anymore," said Carrick Carpenter, chief technology and AI officer at Aditi Consulting. "The harder question is whether the organization around it is ready - the systems, governance, workflows and people. We chose to work through those questions inside our own business first, and that experience now shapes how we help clients put AI into production."

Aditi is applying that experience in client environments. At Advarra, a clinical research technology company, Aditi worked alongside Advarra's teams using Claude and AI-assisted development. Within seven working days, Advarra and its end customer had a working experience they could use to validate the direction. "Driving value for our customers is our North Star," said Brian Hart, chief technology officer at Advarra. "We're building an approach that brings together Advarra's unique data and context, an architecture designed to adapt as technology changes, and strategic partners with specialized AI capabilities. That allows us to accelerate our product roadmap and bring meaningful innovation to market faster."

For Aditi, the shift also changes what engineering capability looks like. The company is developing engineers not simply to use AI tools, but to combine them with technical fundamentals, business context, judgment and accountability in real delivery environments. Engineers from those cohorts are already working on live client engagements. "The next era of enterprise AI will require engineering capability at scale, and India continues to lead that charge with the depth of talent to build it," said Ramna Vadavalli, India Country Head at Aditi Consulting. "Our first two Elevate cohorts include 82 engineers developing the skills and practices to engineer alongside AI, including teams already applying that learning in live client environments. At the same time, our AI Labs program is developing early-career talent to build with AI from the start. Together, these investments are helping make Bengaluru and Vadodara centers for AI engineering capability that can scale across the clients we serve globally."

For more information about Aditi Consulting's work with Anthropic and Claude, visit Aditi's Anthropic partnership page. About Aditi Consulting Aditi Consulting is a global technology partner helping enterprises transform with AI by combining outcome engineering with the capacity to execute. The company brings together AI, engineering expertise and global engineering talent to meet customers where they are-whether they need a partner to engineer the path to an outcome or the specialized skills and scale to execute a strategy already in place. From modernizing what exists to building what's next, Aditi helps organizations turn what's possible into measurable impact, while amplifying what people do best. Building a Digital World with Human Spirit.

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