SMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 2: Aditya College of Art, Architecture and Design is delighted to share that three students from the B.Voc (Interior Design) Final Year, Batch 06 (2023-2026), have secured University ranks in the Mumbai University examinations. For everyone at the college, from the faculty who guided them to the batchmates who studied alongside them, this is a moment worth celebrating wholeheartedly. Leading the results is Prachi Asodia, who has secured the 2nd Rank in Mumbai University with a CGPI of 9.55. Those who have seen Prachi work through this programme know that this outcome is no surprise. She brought focus and sincerity to everything she took on, whether it was a studio project, a design presentation, or the quieter, less glamorous work of sitting with a problem until it made sense. A CGPI of 9.55 at the University level is a real achievement, and she has earned every bit of it.

Adding to the good news is Nupur Vaidya, who has earned the 3rd Rank with a CGPI of 9.33. Nupur's journey through the course has been one of quiet but steady determination. Interior design as a discipline asks a lot of its students. It asks them to be creative and precise at the same time, to develop a personal sensibility while also mastering the technical side of the craft. Nupur took that challenge seriously from the beginning, and her result at the University level is a genuine reflection of how far that seriousness can take you. Rounding off a remarkable set of results is Apeksha Mishra, who has secured the 5th Rank with a CGPI of 9.15. What stands out about Apeksha is the consistency she brought to her work across three years. Design education is not just about the big final submissions; it is built through hundreds of smaller decisions made along the way, and Apeksha understood that well. Her rank is a fitting reward for the care and commitment she invested throughout the programme.

Together, these three students have brought real recognition to the department, and their success reflects the kind of learning environment the college has worked to build over the years. Good results at the University level do not happen in isolation. They come from classrooms where students are pushed to think, studios where ideas are taken seriously, and faculties that stays genuinely invested in how each student grows. That culture has always been at the heart of the B.Voc (Interior Design) programme at Aditya College, and results like these are proof that it makes a difference. The college leadership has warmly congratulated all three rank holders. Prof. Ar. Jamshid Bhiwandiwalla, Principal of Aditya College of Art, Architecture and Design, Dr. Harishchandra Mishra, Founder, Trustee and Chairman of Aditya Group of Institutions, and Prof. Ar. Rasika Chodankar, HOD of the B.Voc (Interior Design) department, have each extended their heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Prachi, Nupur, and Apeksha for everything that lies ahead.

For the batches that follow, these results serve as a reminder that the work you put in every single day adds up to something real. Congratulations to all three achievers, and best wishes for the exciting journey ahead. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)