Aditya Thackeray announces Coastal Road to be ready by December 2023 at the Lokmat Infrastructure Conclave 2021; Ease of living to be the focus for Maharashtra-Vision 2025

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 8 (ANI/Hunk Golden and Media): Driven to provide a platform to facilitate discourse on topics that matter, Lokmat Media Group successfully concluded the Lokmat Infrastructure Conclave 2021 on Wednesday, 8th December.

With this event, the group brought titans of industry and policy, public officials and thought leaders under one roof to chart the future roadmap and redefine infrastructure development in India.

The conclave shed light on new-age infrastructure technology and its impact on the state's economy, and also outlining the path for infrastructure development of various sectors like urban mobility, EV adoption, renewable energy, water resources and ports etc. The event was Co Powered by J. Kumar Infra, NCC and Associate Sponsor MIDC, along with Industry partner SME Chamber of India and Media Partner News18 Lokmat.

The event was flagged off with a welcome address & introductory remarks by Vijay Darda, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha 1998 - 2016) and Chairman, Lokmat Media Pvt. Ltd.and he said, "The most important provisions for the residents of Maharashtra are food, water, and shelter. Infrastructure is critical to the advancement of the people of Maharashtra. Maharashtra accounts for 14 percent of the country's GDP, so growth here results in national growth. The completion of unfinished projects and the quality of construction are two pressing issues for Maharashtra's infrastructure development. Lokmat has decided to do more than just provide information and criticise; we have created this forum to address these issues constructively while also recognising the excellent work being done by some individuals and institutions".

The highlight of The Lokmat Infrastructure Conclave 2021 with prime focus on Maharashtra Infrastructure development was the fireside chat between Rishi Darda, Editorial & Jt. Managing Director, Lokmat Media Group and Aditya Thackeray, Hon'ble Minister of Environment, Tourism and Protocol, Govt. of Maharashtra. While announcing the coastal road will be ready by December 2023, Aditya Thackeray said "Ease of living to be the focus for Maharashtra-Vision 2025.It is very important to talk on infrastructure development in today's time and with that we mean development towards ease of living for the people, that should be the prime focus of infrastructure development. With that we are also focusing on betterment of connectivity in the state and capital with electric buses, not just that our priority is to set up enough charging stations for these electric vehicles and these stations should use renewable energy to lead towards a clean and green environment policy."

The Lokmat Infrastructure Conclave 2021 had a series of speeches & presentations by Radhe Shyam Mopalwar, IAS Vice Chairman and Managing Director MSRDC, he spoke on the topic of building roads to prosperity. It was followed by Bhushan Gagrani, IAS, Principal Secretary (Urban Development) Government of Maharashtra, he spoke on the city development Maharashtra vision 2025; Eknath Shinde, Hon'ble. Minister of Urban Development and Public Works Government of Maharashtra, he expressed his views on building the urban infrastructure of Maharashtra. The conclave continued with speakers Dr P Anbalagan, IAS, CEO MIDC, he spoke regarding building a network of industry in small cities-challenges and solutions; Dr Sonia Sethi, IAS Additional Metropolitan Commissioner-Maha Mumbai metro Project, she spoke about the Maha Mumbai Metro Project-Laying tracks for the lifeline of the future; Subhash Desai, Hon'ble. Minister of Industries and Mining, Government of Maharashtra, opined on building the sustainable industrial infrastructure of Maharashtra 2025; Iqbal Singh Chahal, IAS Municipal Commissioner BMC, shared his vision on Coastal Roads- Redefining Mumbai, Manisha Mhaiskar, IAS Principal secretary (Environment) Govt. of Maharashtra, spoke about balancing environment with Industrial Development.

The speeches & presentations continued with Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, IAS Vice- Chairman and Managing Director CIDCO, he spoke on CIDCO-Exploring the potential of Navi Mumbai. Milind Mhaiskar, IAS Principal Secretory (Housing), Govt. of Maharashtra, he shared his views on Housing-A roof for all; Jitendra Awhad, Hon'ble. Minister of Housing Govt. of Maharashtra, he opined on Housing Department-Vision 2025; Balasaheb Thorat, Hon'ble. Minister for Revenue, Govt. of Maharashtra, spoke on Revenue roadmap for Maharashtra Development. Abhijit Bangar, IAS, Commissioner, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), spoke on, "My city my DP". Dr Vipin Sharma IAS, Commissioner Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) also spoke on, "My city, my DP".

Bhagyashree Banayat, IAS, CEO, Sai Baba Sansthan Trust (Shirdi), she spoke on a case study- Infrastructure development at religious shrines; Vijay Suryawanshi, Commissioner, Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation, he expressed on the transformation of Kalyan Dombivli; Radhakrishnan B, Commissioner, Municipal Corporation Nagpur, he spoke about foundation of progress in Nagpur. The vote of thanks was concluded by Rajendra Darda, Editor-in-Chief, Lokmat Media Pvt Ltd.

