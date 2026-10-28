Admach-Systems-Limited VMPL Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 28: Admach Systems Limited (BSE SME: 544669), a specialised engineering solutions company engaged in the design and manufacturing of Special Purpose Machinery, Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) systems, and advanced industrial equipment, announced its unaudited financial results for the half year ended September 30, 2026 (H1 FY27). H1 FY27 KEY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Revenue from Operations - H1 FY26: 2,845 - H1 FY27: 4,220 - Growth: +1,375 (~48.3% YoY) EBITDA - H1 FY26: 674 - H1 FY27: 995 - Growth: +321 (~47.6% YoY) - EBITDA margin: ~23.7% in H1 FY26 �' ~23.6% in H1 FY27 (broadly stable) PAT (Profit After Tax) - H1 FY26: 448 - H1 FY27: 653 - Growth: +205 (~45.8% YoY)

- PAT margin: ~15.7% in H1 FY26 �' ~15.5% in H1 FY27 (marginally lower) Financial Highlights - Revenue from Operations: ₹4,220.27 lakh in H1 FY27, compared to ₹2,845.01 lakh in H1 FY26, registering a 48.34% YoY growth. - EBITDA: ₹994.89 lakh in H1 FY27, compared to ₹673.96 lakh in H1 FY26, recording a 47.62% YoY growth. - EBITDA Margin: 23.54% in H1 FY27, compared to 23.63% in H1 FY26, a decline of 9 basis points (bps). - Profit After Tax (PAT): ₹653.05 lakh in H1 FY27, compared to ₹447.58 lakh in H1 FY26, registering a 45.91% YoY growth. - PAT Margin: 15.45% in H1 FY27, compared to 15.70% in H1 FY26, a decline of 25 basis points (bps).

KEY BUSINESS UPDATES - Order Book: The company reported an order book of ₹76.26 crore, including GST, as of October 26, 2026. - Net Debt-Free Position: The company maintained a net debt-free position, with cash and bank balances of ₹4.69 crore against total borrowings of ₹2.60 crore as of September 30, 2026. Shareholders' equity stood at ₹76.97 crore, compared with ₹70.43 crore as of March 31, 2026, providing a financial base for future growth. - Improvement in Trade Receivables: Trade receivables declined to ₹14.90 crore as of September 30, 2026, from ₹31.32 crore as of March 31, 2026, a reduction of approximately 52.4%.

- CAPEX and Manufacturing Infrastructure: Property, plant and equipment increased to ₹16.26 crore as of September 30, 2026, from ₹4.94 crore as of March 31, 2026. Capital work-in-progress stood at ₹14.99 crore, compared with ₹11.44 crore at the end of FY26. These investments reflect ongoing capital deployment towards manufacturing infrastructure and may support capacity expansion and execution of specialised engineering orders as the assets become operational. - Positive Operating Cash Flow: The company generated net cash flow from operating activities of ₹12.05 crore during H1 FY27, compared with an operating cash outflow of ₹4.53 crore in FY26. - Prestigious Nuclear & Defence Projects: The Company secured a ₹10.62 crore order from the Nuclear Fuel Complex, Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India, for Nuclear Fuel Flow Control. The mission-critical order underscores the Company's capabilities in specialised engineering solutions. The Company has also undertaken projects in the Defence sector.

Working Capital Cycle - H1 FY27 - Debtor Days: Reduced to 65 days from 166 days. - Inventory Days: Reduced to 188 days from 215 days. - Creditor Days: ~76 days. MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY Commenting on the result, Mr. Ajay Chamanlal Longani, Managing Director & Chairman, said: "We are pleased to report growth in revenue and profitability during H1 FY27, supported by our capabilities in Special Purpose Machinery (SPM), Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) systems and specialised engineering solutions. Our engagement in specialised engineering applications, including orders from the Nuclear Fuel Complex, reflects our presence in niche industrial segments. Demand for NDT machines and testing systems across industrial and manufacturing applications presents opportunities for specialised engineering solutions. We remain focused on executing our existing order book, strengthening customer relationships and expanding our capabilities to address evolving industry requirements.

Alongside business growth, we recorded positive net cash flow from operating activities of ₹12.05 crore during H1 FY27. Our balance sheet position also reflects an increase in shareholders' equity to ₹76.97 crore as of September 30, 2026, while total borrowings remained limited to ₹2.60 crore, with no long-term borrowings. Trade receivables declined by approximately 52.4% to ₹14.90 crore during the period, compared with ₹31.32 crore as of March 31, 2026. Going forward, our focus remains on disciplined order execution, working capital management, operational efficiency and investments in manufacturing infrastructure to support our business requirements and future growth." ABOUT ADMACH SYSTEMS LIMITED Incorporated in 2008, Admach Systems Limited is a bespoke, tech-first engineering solutions company specializing in Special Purpose Machinery (SPM) and advanced industrial systems.

The company offers customized solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of various industries, including Defence, Nuclear & Atomic Energy, Aerospace, Mining, Steel, Automobile, Food Processing, Tooling, and Advanced Engineering. Admach also provides after-sales services, including maintenance, repair and technical support, for machines supplied by the company. In FY26, the Company reported revenue of ₹6,890.99 lakh, EBITDA of ₹1,369.35 lakh, and PAT of ₹1,001.28 lakh. DISCLAIMER Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

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