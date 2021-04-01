Admissions for the New 2021 Class are Now Open for Ramaiah Group of Institutions' and St. George's University's Pathway to a Doctor of Medicine MD

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], April 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): (https://www.sgu.edu/international-students/ramaiah) Ramaiah Group of Institutions in association with St. George's University, Grenada (SGU) have opened admissions for the class of September 2021. They are offering medical aspirants in India an innovative educational pathway to practice medicine in India, the US, or the UK.

The association which started in 2020, provides 10+2 graduates the opportunity to obtain a Doctor of Medicine (MD) degree.

During the 5-year pathway, students will have the opportunity to experience global healthcare systems across several countries: Year 1 in India, Year 2 in the UK or Grenada, Year 3 in Grenada, and Years 4 and 5 in the US or UK.

The first year of the pathway is focussed on traditional basic science disciplines in Ramaiah. In the second and third year of the pathway, laboratory experience forms an integral part of the systems-based curriculum. Small group discussions are focussed on the early integration of patient presentations into the basic sciences underpinning the practice of clinical medicine. The final two years focus on clinical medicine, with training at SGU's clinical centres and affiliated hospitals in the United States or the United Kingdom. This approach to clinical training gives students an opportunity to learn in some of the best-known hospitals and primary care settings across core rotations, sub-internships, and elective rotations.

This pathway provides a great opportunity for aspiring physicians to enter an international medical career and start studying towards their MD degree in September 2021. Ramaiah, based in Bengaluru, will allow the candidates to start their journey towards becoming a doctor in a familiar environment, where they can build strong relationships with other students in their cohort before moving abroad together as a close-knit group in the second year. To facilitate the aspirants' transition to studying abroad, SGU will offer a number of guest lectures at Ramaiah during the first year.

This is truly an association of two world-renowned institutions. Both institutions have medical schools that were established over 40 years ago and boast an excellent track record of educating medical aspirants. Ramaiah counts amongst the top 20 of medical colleges in India, while SGU is the largest international provider of licensed physicians in the US. In 2020, SGU placed 1,124 students in residences in the US and Canada, and its 18,000+ International MD graduates work in multiple countries around the world. With a 94 per cent first-time USMLE Step 1 exam pass rate and a 91 per cent residency match rate for international students (based on 2020 data), SGU offers Indian students a real chance to practice medicine in the US, and enjoys a strong reputation for being a great place to study among international students. Over 300 of SGU's MD graduates are from India.

Commenting on this exciting new association, Dr Richard Olds, President of SGU, said, "This pathway has been designed to support medical aspirants who are planning to study abroad and to facilitate their transition. We understand the pressures of studying medicine, and when this is combined with the need to move to a different country, the entire process can be stressful and overwhelming, which often affects the performance of first-year students. This pathway will help students to achieve their dream of practicing medicine in the US or UK at a lower cost, in lesser time, and with the option of moving abroad together with a familiar group of classmates."

Noting the benefits of such exposure for Indian students, Dr Naresh Shetty, President of the International Program and Strategic Alliance at Ramaiah, added, "This association between Ramaiah Group of Institutions and St. George's University will open up new frontiers for Indian students, who will be exposed to both Eastern and Western cultures and benefit from a truly global education. While still retaining the opportunity to return to India with a degree that is recognized here if they choose to, the aspirants entering this program will enjoy a unique chance to study for their degree in a number of different countries and cultures - India, UK, Grenada, and US. This will give them an extraordinary set of skills and experience and will undoubtedly be a great first step towards their successful international career in medicine."

St. George's University's (SGU) School of Medicine was established in 1977 and has since awarded an MD degree to over 18,000 graduates who work in more than 50 countries around the world. SGU is the number one international provider of physicians licensed in the US - more than any other non-US medical school in the world. The university has over 75 affiliated hospitals in the US and UK, and offers clinical rotations in the US and UK. SGU's graduates have been licensed to practice medicine in all states of the US, and it is the second largest provider of doctors currently practicing medicine in the US as of September 2020. The SGU Doctor of Medicine (MD) degree opens doors for a medical career on an international scale and is a recognized medical qualification under Section 36(4) of the National Medical Commission Act, 2019, and by the Erstwhile Indian Medical Council of India Act, 1956 under Part II of the Third Schedule.

While 74 per cent of its medical students are US citizens, 26 per cent are international (non-US) students, including over 100 aspirants from India who are currently studying towards their MD degree at SGU and 300 MD graduates of the university are originally from India.

Ramaiah Group of Institutions, since its inception, has been acutely focused on Healthcare and Education. The Ramaiah Medical College was established in 1979 with the vision of providing quality education to all. The College is affiliated to the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS), Karnataka and is recognized by the Medical Council of India (MCI). The college is ranked amongst the top 20 medical schools in India and was rated "GOLD" by QS last year. The Ramaiah International Medical School (RIMS) was founded in 2006. Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences was established in 2013 and is a top research and innovation-oriented academic institution. To meet the need of training the next generation of doctors, the Ramaiah Medical College Hospital (RMCH) was set up on the campus in 1984 with 1,600 beds and a super specialty hospital Ramaiah Memorial Hospital with 500 beds was started in 2004 to cater to all segments of the society. Ramaiah has over 125 partnerships and more than 100 research tie-ups around the world.

Ramaiah Group of Institutions and Hospitals has been pioneers in the field of Health and Education for the past 6 decades with 25 institutions housed in 85 acres campus. The group has fostered many research projects and innovation activities to contribute to the social and economic well-being of the community. There are 3 peripheral Hospitals which take primary and secondary care of the Rural population.

Our many initiatives are supported by the Department of Biotechnology, ICMR, and the Government of Karnataka as well as International organisations and Universities. We have been striving towards fostering world-class research in medicine and engineering through global collaborations.

