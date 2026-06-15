SMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 15: Admissions are now open for the 2026-27 academic session at ASCT's Lalit Seth Institute of Aviation & Logistics Management, Mumbai. The institute offers industry-focused degree programmes designed to prepare students for rewarding careers in the rapidly expanding aviation, airport, cargo, logistics and supply chain sectors. Students seeking practical exposure, professional development and strong industry connections are encouraged to apply now and secure their place in one of India's emerging career-oriented programmes. The institute offers Bachelor of Vocation (B.Voc.) programmes in Aviation & Logistics through educational collaborations with Sikkim Skill University and Duke's International University under the framework of the Education Policy. These programmes combine academic learning with extensive industry exposure, helping students develop the knowledge, skills and confidence required by today's employers.

One of the key strengths of the institute is its unique learning model that combines four days of industry training with two days of classroom education every week. This approach allows students to gain practical experience while continuing their academic studies. Through internships, workplace exposure and professional mentoring, students develop a deeper understanding of real-world aviation and logistics operations. Students can specialize in high-demand areas such as Airport Management, Logistics Marketing & Management, Custom Clearance, Ramp Operations and Cabin Crew Training. Additional exposure is provided in areas including Air Waybill Operations, Inventory Management, Material Packaging Handling, DGCA Regulations and Import-Export Policies, enabling students to build comprehensive industry knowledge.

To enhance global career opportunities, the institute also provides foreign language training in French, Spanish, German, Russian, Chinese and Arabic. These additional skills help students improve communication abilities and prepare for international employment opportunities across airlines, airports, logistics companies and multinational organizations. The institute's educational partnerships with Sikkim Skill University ensure that students receive nationally aligned, industry-relevant education under guidelines. The curriculum has been designed to bridge the gap between classroom learning and industry requirements while promoting skill development, employability and professional growth. With increasing demand for trained professionals in aviation, airport operations, cargo handling, logistics management and international trade, students today have access to a wide range of career opportunities across India and abroad. ASCT's practical training approach, industry-integrated curriculum and professional development programmes equip students with the skills required to succeed in these dynamic sectors. Students aspiring to build successful careers in aviation and logistics are invited to apply for admission and become part of the next generation of industry professionals.

Eligibility - 12th Pass or Equivalent from any Recognized Board - CONTACT DETAILS - ASCT's Lalit Seth Institute of Aviation & Logistics Management - 1306, 13th Floor, Swaroop Aditya Avenue, Marol Pipeline Road, J.B. Nagar, Andheri (East), Mumbai - 400099 - Mobile: +91 8108052237 / +91 9326578912 - Email: edu@asctindia.com About the Institute ASCT's Lalit Seth Institute of Aviation & Logistics Management, established under Asaavari Seth Charitable Trust, is dedicated to providing industry-oriented education in aviation and logistics management. The institute combines academic learning with practical industry exposure to prepare students for careers in aviation, airport operations, cargo management, logistics and supply chain management. Through professional training, industry partnerships and skill-based education, the institute aims to develop competent professionals capable of meeting the evolving demands of the global aviation and logistics industry.

Limited Seats Available - Apply Now: https://forms.gle/XvwsXY1mdqLRBe8UA (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)